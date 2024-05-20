Open Menu

State Bank Of Pakistan (SBP) Marks Int'l Museum Day

Faizan Hashmi Published May 20, 2024 | 06:39 PM

State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) marks Int'l Museum Day

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) marked the International Museum Day on Monday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2024) The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) marked the International Museum Day on Monday.

SBP organized an event with the students of Zindagi Trust School in collaboration with SMB Fatima Jinnah Government Girls College.

In the event, the students participated in pottery making and painting activities.

Deputy Director of SBP Museum Saeed Ahmed told APP that they were marking the International Museum Day today.

Every year the day was celebrated with a different theme and this year's theme was Museums for 'Education and Research'.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

State Bank Of Pakistan Education Fatima Jinnah Event Government

Recent Stories

Survey unveils major decline in smoking rates in P ..

Survey unveils major decline in smoking rates in Pakistan

9 minutes ago
 02 missing children reunited with mother

02 missing children reunited with mother

2 minutes ago
 Kashmiri leaders express commitment to intensify f ..

Kashmiri leaders express commitment to intensify freedom struggle

2 minutes ago
 Heat Stroke counters set up across Jhang district

Heat Stroke counters set up across Jhang district

2 minutes ago
 Atta Tarar assumes charge of National Heritage & C ..

Atta Tarar assumes charge of National Heritage & Culture Division

2 minutes ago
 Images of Pakistan: photo exhibition held at Tehra ..

Images of Pakistan: photo exhibition held at Tehran

2 minutes ago
Commissioner directs DCs to be active in field to ..

Commissioner directs DCs to be active in field to provide relief to citizens

21 minutes ago
 Pope to visit Belgium, Luxembourg in September

Pope to visit Belgium, Luxembourg in September

21 minutes ago
 Pakistan debut at International Olympiad Informati ..

Pakistan debut at International Olympiad Informatics (IOI) 2024 in Egypt

21 minutes ago
 IGP directs to conduct Psychological test of Islam ..

IGP directs to conduct Psychological test of Islamabad Police officers

21 minutes ago
 Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) announces resu ..

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) announces results of Matric, FA

21 minutes ago
 ICC prosecutor seeks Gaza 'war crimes' arrest warr ..

ICC prosecutor seeks Gaza 'war crimes' arrest warrant for Netanyahu

27 minutes ago

More Stories From Business