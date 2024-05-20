The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) marked the International Museum Day on Monday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2024) The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) marked the International Museum Day on Monday.

SBP organized an event with the students of Zindagi Trust School in collaboration with SMB Fatima Jinnah Government Girls College.

In the event, the students participated in pottery making and painting activities.

Deputy Director of SBP Museum Saeed Ahmed told APP that they were marking the International Museum Day today.

Every year the day was celebrated with a different theme and this year's theme was Museums for 'Education and Research'.