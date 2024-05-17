Open Menu

TEVTA KP, OEC Join Hands For Searching Employment Opportunities For Skilled Youth

Umer Jamshaid Published May 17, 2024 | 09:36 PM

TEVTA KP, OEC join hands for searching employment opportunities for skilled youth

Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Overseas Employment Corporation (OEC) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on Thursday for searching employment opportunities for skilled youth in foreign, teaching them various languages and mutual cooperating in exporting them for abroad

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2024) Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Overseas Employment Corporation (OEC) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on Thursday for searching employment opportunities for skilled youth in foreign, teaching them various languages and mutual cooperating in exporting them for abroad.

The MoU signing ceremony in this regard was held in the Conference Room of the Industries, Commerce and Technical Education Department with Special Assistant to KP CM Abdul Karim Khan Tordher in the chair.

Besides, Secretary to KP Govt Industries, Commerce and Technical Education, Zulfikar Ali Shah, Managing Director (MD) TEVTA, Aamir Afaq and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) OEC Mohammad Akbar Khan, other senior officials also attended the ceremony.

During the function, MD TEVTA and CEO OEC formally signed the memorandum of understanding.

Under the memorandum TEVTA KP will get access to the job portal of the Overseas Employees Corporation to keep the youth of the province inform regarding employment opportunities abroad and so they could get timely information regarding different kind of attractive opportunities in various countries.

Similarly, measures would also be taken to teach Korean, Japanese and German languages to the graduates of TEVTA. Furthermore, coordination between OEC and TEVTA would also be strengthened to remain inform about new trends in the international human resource market to prepare skilled workers in accordance to it.

Speaking on the occasion, the Special Assistant to KP CM on Industries, Commerce and Technical Education, Abdul Karim Khan Tordher termed the signing of the MoU between TEVTA and OEC a milestone towards employing the youth and export of the skilled manpower of the province abroad.

He said that on behalf of the provincial government, TEVTA KP is determined to implement the memorandum and interested in further cooperation in this regard.

The Special Assistant expressed the hope that the MoU will open gate for access of the youth of the province to international market. He said that the youth of the province have matchless capabilities, but requires support and awareness regarding possible employment providing sectors.

APP/aqk

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education German Job Market Commerce Government Employment

Recent Stories

LHC links bikes distribution scheme with environme ..

LHC links bikes distribution scheme with environmental NOC

2 minutes ago
 Peace, stability key to reaping fruits of CPEC: Ah ..

Peace, stability key to reaping fruits of CPEC: Ahsan Iqbal

2 minutes ago
 Woman brutally attacked outside court in Bahawalna ..

Woman brutally attacked outside court in Bahawalnagar

2 minutes ago
 Pakistan establishes two hospitals, ten dispensari ..

Pakistan establishes two hospitals, ten dispensaries in Makkah, Madinah for Hajj ..

20 minutes ago
 Commissioner Larkana imposes ban on tractor trolle ..

Commissioner Larkana imposes ban on tractor trolleys passing through canal emban ..

20 minutes ago
 Federal Ombudsman's regional head visits NBP

Federal Ombudsman's regional head visits NBP

18 minutes ago
Criminal killed in “shoot-out” with police in ..

Criminal killed in “shoot-out” with police in Attock

20 minutes ago
 Pakistan lifts Central Asian Volleyball C'ship tit ..

Pakistan lifts Central Asian Volleyball C'ship title

24 minutes ago
 PM directs preparing tariff rationalization for ex ..

PM directs preparing tariff rationalization for export sector industries

24 minutes ago
 Elders urge to reconstruct 6-kilometer road from B ..

Elders urge to reconstruct 6-kilometer road from Bahrain to Kalam

31 minutes ago
 PFF delegation attends 74th FIFA Congress

PFF delegation attends 74th FIFA Congress

30 minutes ago
 Shahzeb wins silver medal for Pakistan in Asian Ta ..

Shahzeb wins silver medal for Pakistan in Asian Taekwondo C’ship

30 minutes ago

More Stories From Business