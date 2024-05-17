TEVTA KP, OEC join hands for searching employment opportunities for skilled youth

Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Overseas Employment Corporation (OEC) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on Thursday for searching employment opportunities for skilled youth in foreign, teaching them various languages and mutual cooperating in exporting them for abroad

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2024) Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Overseas Employment Corporation (OEC) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on Thursday for searching employment opportunities for skilled youth in foreign, teaching them various languages and mutual cooperating in exporting them for abroad.

The MoU signing ceremony in this regard was held in the Conference Room of the Industries, Commerce and Technical Education Department with Special Assistant to KP CM Abdul Karim Khan Tordher in the chair.

Besides, Secretary to KP Govt Industries, Commerce and Technical Education, Zulfikar Ali Shah, Managing Director (MD) TEVTA, Aamir Afaq and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) OEC Mohammad Akbar Khan, other senior officials also attended the ceremony.

During the function, MD TEVTA and CEO OEC formally signed the memorandum of understanding.

Under the memorandum TEVTA KP will get access to the job portal of the Overseas Employees Corporation to keep the youth of the province inform regarding employment opportunities abroad and so they could get timely information regarding different kind of attractive opportunities in various countries.

Similarly, measures would also be taken to teach Korean, Japanese and German languages to the graduates of TEVTA. Furthermore, coordination between OEC and TEVTA would also be strengthened to remain inform about new trends in the international human resource market to prepare skilled workers in accordance to it.

Speaking on the occasion, the Special Assistant to KP CM on Industries, Commerce and Technical Education, Abdul Karim Khan Tordher termed the signing of the MoU between TEVTA and OEC a milestone towards employing the youth and export of the skilled manpower of the province abroad.

He said that on behalf of the provincial government, TEVTA KP is determined to implement the memorandum and interested in further cooperation in this regard.

The Special Assistant expressed the hope that the MoU will open gate for access of the youth of the province to international market. He said that the youth of the province have matchless capabilities, but requires support and awareness regarding possible employment providing sectors.

