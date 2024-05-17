TEVTA KP, OEC Join Hands For Searching Employment Opportunities For Skilled Youth
Umer Jamshaid Published May 17, 2024 | 09:36 PM
Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Overseas Employment Corporation (OEC) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on Thursday for searching employment opportunities for skilled youth in foreign, teaching them various languages and mutual cooperating in exporting them for abroad
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2024) Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Overseas Employment Corporation (OEC) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on Thursday for searching employment opportunities for skilled youth in foreign, teaching them various languages and mutual cooperating in exporting them for abroad.
The MoU signing ceremony in this regard was held in the Conference Room of the Industries, Commerce and Technical Education Department with Special Assistant to KP CM Abdul Karim Khan Tordher in the chair.
Besides, Secretary to KP Govt Industries, Commerce and Technical Education, Zulfikar Ali Shah, Managing Director (MD) TEVTA, Aamir Afaq and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) OEC Mohammad Akbar Khan, other senior officials also attended the ceremony.
During the function, MD TEVTA and CEO OEC formally signed the memorandum of understanding.
Under the memorandum TEVTA KP will get access to the job portal of the Overseas Employees Corporation to keep the youth of the province inform regarding employment opportunities abroad and so they could get timely information regarding different kind of attractive opportunities in various countries.
Similarly, measures would also be taken to teach Korean, Japanese and German languages to the graduates of TEVTA. Furthermore, coordination between OEC and TEVTA would also be strengthened to remain inform about new trends in the international human resource market to prepare skilled workers in accordance to it.
Speaking on the occasion, the Special Assistant to KP CM on Industries, Commerce and Technical Education, Abdul Karim Khan Tordher termed the signing of the MoU between TEVTA and OEC a milestone towards employing the youth and export of the skilled manpower of the province abroad.
He said that on behalf of the provincial government, TEVTA KP is determined to implement the memorandum and interested in further cooperation in this regard.
The Special Assistant expressed the hope that the MoU will open gate for access of the youth of the province to international market. He said that the youth of the province have matchless capabilities, but requires support and awareness regarding possible employment providing sectors.
APP/aqk
Recent Stories
LHC links bikes distribution scheme with environmental NOC
Peace, stability key to reaping fruits of CPEC: Ahsan Iqbal
Woman brutally attacked outside court in Bahawalnagar
Pakistan establishes two hospitals, ten dispensaries in Makkah, Madinah for Hajj ..
Commissioner Larkana imposes ban on tractor trolleys passing through canal emban ..
Federal Ombudsman's regional head visits NBP
Criminal killed in “shoot-out” with police in Attock
Pakistan lifts Central Asian Volleyball C'ship title
PM directs preparing tariff rationalization for export sector industries
Elders urge to reconstruct 6-kilometer road from Bahrain to Kalam
PFF delegation attends 74th FIFA Congress
Shahzeb wins silver medal for Pakistan in Asian Taekwondo C’ship
More Stories From Business
-
Peace, stability key to reaping fruits of CPEC: Ahsan Iqbal2 minutes ago
-
Need stressed to limit trans-fat in processed food19 minutes ago
-
Time for submitting offers for privatization of PIA ended: Aleem Khan45 minutes ago
-
Hong Kong, Shanghai stocks rally on China property support46 minutes ago
-
8 major business groups received Statement of Qualification19 minutes ago
-
Cartier owner Richemont names new CEO as sales hit record19 minutes ago
-
Lawmakers suggest more tax on tobacco products to reduce consumption3 hours ago
-
KATI welcomes reduction in POL prices3 hours ago
-
PSX stays bullish, gains 411.65 points3 hours ago
-
JWG formed to streamline process to enforce ITGO No 1 of 20243 hours ago
-
State Bank of Pakistan injects Rs 809.7 billion into market3 hours ago
-
Short-term inflation eases further by 1.06 percent3 hours ago