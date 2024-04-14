Today Gold Rate In Pakistan 14 April 2024
Arslan Farid Published April 14, 2024 | 08:40 AM
The gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 14 April 2024 is 240,900 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 206,540. Know more about Gold Rate in Pakistan updates at UrduPoint.
Gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 14 April 2024 is 240,900 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 206,540.
Gold rate in Pakistan today 22k per tola is 220,812 and 10 gram 22k today gold rate in Pakistan is 189,327.
Gold rate in Pakistan today gold price 2024 is determined by the Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association following the fluctuations in international gold prices. You can check the gold rate in different cities of Pakistan today at UrduPoint in the table below, including 1 tola gold price in Lahore today, gold rate today in Karachi, and gold rate in Islamabad today.
|Gold Rate
|24k Gold
|22k Gold
|Per Tola Gold
|Rs 240,900
|Rs 220,812
|Per 10 Gram Gold
|Rs 206,540
|Rs 189,327
|Per Gram Gold
|Rs 20,654
|Rs 18,933
You can know 1 gram gold price in Pakistan today for 24k and 22k gold, 10 gram today gold price in Pakistan for 24k and 22k gold, gold rate in Pakistan today per tola for 24k and 22k gold updated regularly at UrduPoint.
Recent Stories
I Am Maximus gives 'lucky boy' Townsend maiden Grand National win
CM Punjab approves number of recommendations to enhance law&order
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif condoles over loss of lives in lightni ..
NZ team to arrive in Islamabad on Sunday for T20I series
'The water is coming': Russians flee flooded homes
Bayern beat Cologne to delay Leverkusen title party
Man loses life, other injured after falling from roof
PM, SG Muslim World League discuss matters related to Muslim Ummah
Newly elected senators from Sindh meets Faryal Talpur
CPO orders arrest of former constable over festive firing
Railways facilitates 2,400 Indian Sikh pilgrims for Baisakhi celebrations
Farmers must complete all arrangements prior to wheat harvesting
More Stories From Business
-
Punjab govt introduces Bardana App for wheat procurement15 hours ago
-
PBF expresses satisfaction over current economic situation19 hours ago
-
Single-tier structure and high taxes: the recipe to curb cigarette consumption22 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 April 202424 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 April 20241 day ago
-
Middle East tensions weigh on markets15 hours ago
-
Market correction: Trump stock tumbles after buoyant debut15 hours ago
-
PFC concerns over dwindling Shisham population2 days ago
-
China to establish coal capacity reserve system by 20272 days ago
-
Chinese yuan strengthens to 7.0967 against USD Friday2 days ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 April 20242 days ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 April 20242 days ago