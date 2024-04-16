Today Gold Rate In Pakistan 16 April 2024
Arslan Farid Published April 16, 2024 | 08:38 AM
The gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 16 April 2024 is 241,600 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 207,140. Know more about Gold Rate in Pakistan updates at UrduPoint.
Gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 16 April 2024 is 241,600 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 207,140.
Gold rate in Pakistan today 22k per tola is 221,454 and 10 gram 22k today gold rate in Pakistan is 189,877.
Gold rate in Pakistan today gold price 2024 is determined by the Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association following the fluctuations in international gold prices. You can check the gold rate in different cities of Pakistan today at UrduPoint in the table below, including 1 tola gold price in Lahore today, gold rate today in Karachi, and gold rate in Islamabad today.
|Gold Rate
|24k Gold
|22k Gold
|Per Tola Gold
|Rs 241,600
|Rs 221,454
|Per 10 Gram Gold
|Rs 207,140
|Rs 189,877
|Per Gram Gold
|Rs 20,714
|Rs 18,988
You can know 1 gram gold price in Pakistan today for 24k and 22k gold, 10 gram today gold price in Pakistan for 24k and 22k gold, gold rate in Pakistan today per tola for 24k and 22k gold updated regularly at UrduPoint.
Recent Stories
Govt hikes petrol price by Rs4.53 per litre for next fortnight
British Investment Group, One Homes, Expected to launch second development at Ce ..
Pakistan Army continues rescue operations in rain-affected areas
"China Ready to Strengthen Counter-Terrorism Cooperation with Pakistan: Envoy"
Why multi-millionaires should live in the cheap countries?
IMF recommends Pakistan to tax non-essential items including cigarettes
High-level Saudi delegation arrives in Islamabad
Naqvi suspects India’s involvement in Amir Tamba’s murder
Infinix NOTE 40 Series vs. the Competition: Why It Stands Out
Gold price goes up by Rs800 per tola in Pakistan
Balochistan is the future of Pakistan and Gwadar will be an important milestone ..
Fawad demands immediate release of Imran Khan from jail
More Stories From Business
-
Tokyo shares open lower after falls on Wall Street1 hour ago
-
Govt increases Petrol,HSD prices by Rs 4.53, Rs 8.14 per liter9 hours ago
-
Govt hikes petrol price by Rs4.53 per litre for next fortnight9 hours ago
-
Pakistan to address climate challenges for sustainable economic growth: Finance Minister10 hours ago
-
Aleem, Tessori discuss investment opportunities in Sindh10 hours ago
-
British Investment Group, One Homes, Expected to launch second development at Cedar Hills: $35mln in ..12 hours ago
-
Steps afoot to cut essential commodities prices: Ch Shafay13 hours ago
-
KP Govt announces cut of Rs .5 in price of roti14 hours ago
-
IMF recommends Pakistan to tax non-essential items including cigarettes14 hours ago
-
FESCO completes projects of Rs.233m during March14 hours ago
-
Eid Festival Bazaars to be organized in all markets from next year16 hours ago
-
12 electricity feeders of FDA City made functional16 hours ago