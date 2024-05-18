Today Gold Rate In Pakistan 18 May 2024
Arslan Farid Published May 18, 2024 | 08:45 AM
The gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 18 May 2024 is 242,400 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 207,820. Know more about Gold Rate in Pakistan updates at UrduPoint.
Gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 18 May 2024 is 242,400 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 207,820.
Gold rate in Pakistan today 22k per tola is 222,180 and 10 gram 22k today gold rate in Pakistan is 190,500.
Gold rate in Pakistan today gold price 2024 is determined by the Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association following the fluctuations in international gold prices. You can check the gold rate in different cities of Pakistan today at UrduPoint in the table below, including 1 tola gold price in Lahore today, gold rate today in Karachi, and gold rate in Islamabad today.
|Gold Rate
|24k Gold
|22k Gold
|Per Tola Gold
|Rs 242,400
|Rs 222,180
|Per 10 Gram Gold
|Rs 207,820
|Rs 190,500
|Per Gram Gold
|Rs 20,782
|Rs 19,050
You can know 1 gram gold price in Pakistan today for 24k and 22k gold, 10 gram today gold price in Pakistan for 24k and 22k gold, gold rate in Pakistan today per tola for 24k and 22k gold updated regularly at UrduPoint.
Recent Stories
KP Govt makes botch attempt to maintain credibility by attributing false stateme ..
Juventus sack Allegri for Italian Cup rampage
KP Govt makes both attempt to maintain credibility by attributing false statemen ..
150 personnel of CDA, climate change ministry team up to control Margalla forest ..
Arne Slot confirms he will replace Jurgen Klopp as manager Liverpool
Higher US food prices lead to a shift in shopping habits
First aid enters Gaza via US-built pier
PIA flight to Toronto diverted to Karachi due to technical fault
Aid groups warn of mounting challenges to Gaza operations
Slot confirms replacing Klopp as Liverpool manager next season
Mainly hot and dry weather likely in most parts of country
UN rights expert condemns Palestinian doctor's death in Israeli custody, urges i ..
More Stories From Business
-
Higher US food prices lead to a shift in shopping habits10 hours ago
-
Toshiba to cut up to 4,000 jobs in Japan10 hours ago
-
Hong Kong, Shanghai stocks rally on China property support11 hours ago
-
Pakistan embassy holds session with Belgium textile companies11 hours ago
-
Peace, stability key to reaping fruits of CPEC: Ahsan Iqbal11 hours ago
-
TEVTA KP, OEC join hands for searching employment opportunities for skilled youth12 hours ago
-
Need stressed to limit trans-fat in processed food11 hours ago
-
Time for submitting offers for privatization of PIA ended: Aleem Khan12 hours ago
-
Hong Kong, Shanghai stocks rally on China property support12 hours ago
-
8 major business groups received Statement of Qualification11 hours ago
-
Cartier owner Richemont names new CEO as sales hit record11 hours ago
-
Lawmakers suggest more tax on tobacco products to reduce consumption14 hours ago