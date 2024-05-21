Open Menu

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan 21 May 2024

Arslan Farid Published May 21, 2024 | 08:56 AM

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 May 2024

The gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 21 May 2024 is 243,350 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 208,640. Know more about Gold Rate in Pakistan updates at UrduPoint.

Gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 21 May 2024 is 243,350 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 208,640.

Gold rate in Pakistan today 22k per tola is 223,057 and 10 gram 22k today gold rate in Pakistan is 191,252.

Gold rate in Pakistan today gold price 2024 is determined by the Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association following the fluctuations in international gold prices. You can check the gold rate in different cities of Pakistan today at UrduPoint in the table below, including 1 tola gold price in Lahore today, gold rate today in Karachi, and gold rate in Islamabad today.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold
Per Tola Gold Rs 243,350 Rs 223,057
Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 208,640 Rs 191,252
Per Gram Gold Rs 20,864 Rs 19,125

You can know 1 gram gold price in Pakistan today for 24k and 22k gold, 10 gram today gold price in Pakistan for 24k and 22k gold, gold rate in Pakistan today per tola for 24k and 22k gold updated regularly at UrduPoint.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Lahore Multan Islamabad Faisalabad Peshawar Quetta Exchange Business Visit Bullion Rawalpindi Gujranwala Price Sialkot United States Dollars Euro Pakistani Rupee Currency Exchange May Gold Silver Market

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 May 2024

6 minutes ago
 PTI founder acquitted in May 9 vandalism case

PTI founder acquitted in May 9 vandalism case

10 hours ago
 Liverpool confirm Slot will replace Klopp as manag ..

Liverpool confirm Slot will replace Klopp as manager

10 hours ago
 Russian playwright & director on trial for 'justif ..

Russian playwright & director on trial for 'justifying' terrorism

10 hours ago
 Free media, responsible opposition play crucial ro ..

Free media, responsible opposition play crucial roles in national development: S ..

10 hours ago
 AJK leaders condolence Iranian President's demise ..

AJK leaders condolence Iranian President's demise in helicopter crash

10 hours ago
Schauffele birdies final hole to capture PGA for f ..

Schauffele birdies final hole to capture PGA for first major win

10 hours ago
 Police arrest two persons in murder case

Police arrest two persons in murder case

10 hours ago
 ICC seeks arrest warrants for Israeli PM, defence ..

ICC seeks arrest warrants for Israeli PM, defence minister and Hamas leaders

10 hours ago
 Business community condole tragic death of Iranian ..

Business community condole tragic death of Iranian President

10 hours ago
 Murad Baloch calls on Governor Balochistan

Murad Baloch calls on Governor Balochistan

10 hours ago
 City faces heatwave, temperature soars to 43.7°C

City faces heatwave, temperature soars to 43.7°C

10 hours ago

More Stories From Business