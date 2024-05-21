Today Gold Rate In Pakistan 21 May 2024
Arslan Farid Published May 21, 2024 | 08:56 AM
The gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 21 May 2024 is 243,350 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 208,640. Know more about Gold Rate in Pakistan updates at UrduPoint.
Gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 21 May 2024 is 243,350 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 208,640.
Gold rate in Pakistan today 22k per tola is 223,057 and 10 gram 22k today gold rate in Pakistan is 191,252.
Gold rate in Pakistan today gold price 2024 is determined by the Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association following the fluctuations in international gold prices. You can check the gold rate in different cities of Pakistan today at UrduPoint in the table below, including 1 tola gold price in Lahore today, gold rate today in Karachi, and gold rate in Islamabad today.
|Gold Rate
|24k Gold
|22k Gold
|Per Tola Gold
|Rs 243,350
|Rs 223,057
|Per 10 Gram Gold
|Rs 208,640
|Rs 191,252
|Per Gram Gold
|Rs 20,864
|Rs 19,125
You can know 1 gram gold price in Pakistan today for 24k and 22k gold, 10 gram today gold price in Pakistan for 24k and 22k gold, gold rate in Pakistan today per tola for 24k and 22k gold updated regularly at UrduPoint.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 May 2024
PTI founder acquitted in May 9 vandalism case
Liverpool confirm Slot will replace Klopp as manager
Russian playwright & director on trial for 'justifying' terrorism
Free media, responsible opposition play crucial roles in national development: S ..
AJK leaders condolence Iranian President's demise in helicopter crash
Schauffele birdies final hole to capture PGA for first major win
Police arrest two persons in murder case
ICC seeks arrest warrants for Israeli PM, defence minister and Hamas leaders
Business community condole tragic death of Iranian President
Murad Baloch calls on Governor Balochistan
City faces heatwave, temperature soars to 43.7°C
More Stories From Business
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 May 20246 minutes ago
-
KP petrol pumps, dealers call off strike12 hours ago
-
Cabinet Committee approves Power Division's proposal for nomination of independent directors12 hours ago
-
Gold hits record high as Iran shock triggers haven support12 hours ago
-
Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Food Minister Akbar Ibrahim calls on Ch. Shafay Hussain12 hours ago
-
Cotton cultivated over 100,000 acres in Faisalabad so far: Director Agriculture12 hours ago
-
Ryanair annual profit jumps on higher demand, fares13 hours ago
-
Italian Ambassador meets Finance Minister, discusses bilateral cooperation14 hours ago
-
Ministry of Culture, ALECSO launch Arabic Observatory of Translation15 hours ago
-
Survey unveils major decline in smoking rates in Pakistan15 hours ago
-
SouthState bank to buy Independent Bank Group for $2B15 hours ago
-
State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) marks Int'l Museum Day15 hours ago