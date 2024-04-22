Today Gold Rate In Pakistan 22 April 2024
Arslan Farid Published April 22, 2024 | 08:57 AM
The gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 22 April 2024 is 243,700 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 208,940. Know more about Gold Rate in Pakistan updates at UrduPoint.
Gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 22 April 2024 is 243,700 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 208,940.
Gold rate in Pakistan today 22k per tola is 223,378 and 10 gram 22k today gold rate in Pakistan is 191,527.
Gold rate in Pakistan today gold price 2024 is determined by the Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association following the fluctuations in international gold prices. You can check the gold rate in different cities of Pakistan today at UrduPoint in the table below, including 1 tola gold price in Lahore today, gold rate today in Karachi, and gold rate in Islamabad today.
|Gold Rate
|24k Gold
|22k Gold
|Per Tola Gold
|Rs 243,700
|Rs 223,378
|Per 10 Gram Gold
|Rs 208,940
|Rs 191,527
|Per Gram Gold
|Rs 20,894
|Rs 19,153
You can know 1 gram gold price in Pakistan today for 24k and 22k gold, 10 gram today gold price in Pakistan for 24k and 22k gold, gold rate in Pakistan today per tola for 24k and 22k gold updated regularly at UrduPoint.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 April 2024
FED increase on cigarette a must to check rising consumption
Pakistan set 179-run target for Kiwis in 3rd T20I match
Nida reaches 100-wicket milestone but West Indies snatch dramatic last-ball vict ..
Iranian President to arrive in Islamabad tomorrow
Ihsanullah's injury: PCB constitutes independent medical board
By-elections: Counting of votes for 21 National, provincial assemblies' seats c ..
Itel celebrates launch of S24—a new brand identity
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 April 2024
Football: English Premier League results
Pak vs NZ: Rizwan breaks Babar Azam and Virat Kohlis’ record
More Stories From Business
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 April 202440 seconds ago
-
Anti-encroachment operation launched in the city, material confiscated11 hours ago
-
FED increase on cigarette a must to check rising consumption12 hours ago
-
Finance Minister condemns firing on customs officials in DI Khan13 hours ago
-
Commissioner orders beefing up security for Chinese nationals13 hours ago
-
PFC to participate in 5-day Canton Fair China15 hours ago
-
PHEC offers expertise to Kyrgyzstan to modernize education system15 hours ago
-
Finance Minister condemns martyrdom of two Customs officials in DIKhan15 hours ago
-
Polling for by-elections on NA-44 ends peacefully in DI Khan16 hours ago
-
China-Pak JV introduces advanced harvester machine for canola crops17 hours ago
-
FDA removes encroachments from Madina Town19 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 April 20241 day ago