Today Gold Rate In Pakistan 22 May 2024
Arslan Farid Published May 22, 2024 | 08:56 AM
The gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 22 May 2024 is 243,200 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 208,510. Know more about Gold Rate in Pakistan updates at UrduPoint.
Gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 22 May 2024 is 243,200 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 208,510.
Gold rate in Pakistan today 22k per tola is 222,918 and 10 gram 22k today gold rate in Pakistan is 191,133.
Gold rate in Pakistan today gold price 2024 is determined by the Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association following the fluctuations in international gold prices. You can check the gold rate in different cities of Pakistan today at UrduPoint in the table below, including 1 tola gold price in Lahore today, gold rate today in Karachi, and gold rate in Islamabad today.
|Gold Rate
|24k Gold
|22k Gold
|Per Tola Gold
|Rs 243,200
|Rs 222,918
|Per 10 Gram Gold
|Rs 208,510
|Rs 191,133
|Per Gram Gold
|Rs 20,851
|Rs 19,113
You can know 1 gram gold price in Pakistan today for 24k and 22k gold, 10 gram today gold price in Pakistan for 24k and 22k gold, gold rate in Pakistan today per tola for 24k and 22k gold updated regularly at UrduPoint.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 May 2024
Serial winner Kroos eyes two-trophy finish to career
10 bodies found in Mexico's Acapulco, some in street
Djokovic backs Nadal for French Open title
BUITEMS VC calls for funds allocation for varsities
Nine child workers die in Egypt as bus plunges into the Nile
Govt taking various measures to promote sports: Senator
China warns Taiwan of reprisals over Lai inauguration speech
DPM Dar, Kyrgyz FM discuss recent incidents of violence against Pakistanis
UN health agency chief calls for end to recent Israeli siege of Gaza Hospital
BISE Hyderabad announces results of oriental languages examination
Starc helps Kolkata thrash Hyderabad to reach IPL final
More Stories From Business
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 May 202415 minutes ago
-
Pakistan China friendship strengthening with each passing day: Governor12 hours ago
-
Finance Minister meets with chairman PRBC to discuss retail sector challenges11 hours ago
-
Awareness seminar on 'Tajir Dost Scheme' SRO 350, and other legal amendments at LCCI12 hours ago
-
AGPR enhances services delivery with innovative solution12 hours ago
-
CCP approves product supply agreement between Aramco, GO Petroleum14 hours ago
-
WHO challenges illicit tobacco trade numbers in Pakistan, says trade share is 23 %14 hours ago
-
SECP conducts workshop on collaboration with China in capital markets14 hours ago
-
Commerce minister for fostering international collaborations to maximizing market opportunities14 hours ago
-
Pakistan cables achieves TUV certification for boosting local manufacturing15 hours ago
-
PHSADC formally merges into KP economic zones company15 hours ago
-
Faisalabad police dealing with crime by exploiting IT and AI: CPO15 hours ago