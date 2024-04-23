Open Menu

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan 23 April 2024

Published April 23, 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 April 2024

The gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 23 April 2024 is 239,200 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 205,080.

Gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 23 April 2024 is 239,200 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 205,080.

Gold rate in Pakistan today 22k per tola is 219,252 and 10 gram 22k today gold rate in Pakistan is 187,989.

Gold rate in Pakistan today gold price 2024 is determined by the Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association following the fluctuations in international gold prices.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold
Per Tola Gold Rs 239,200 Rs 219,252
Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 205,080 Rs 187,989
Per Gram Gold Rs 20,508 Rs 18,799

You can know 1 gram gold price in Pakistan today for 24k and 22k gold, 10 gram today gold price in Pakistan for 24k and 22k gold, gold rate in Pakistan today per tola for 24k and 22k gold updated regularly at UrduPoint.

More Stories From Business