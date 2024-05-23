Open Menu

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan 23 May 2024

Arslan Farid Published May 23, 2024 | 08:30 AM

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 May 2024

The gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 23 May 2024 is 243,200 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 208,510. Know more about Gold Rate in Pakistan updates at UrduPoint.

Gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 23 May 2024 is 243,200 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 208,510.

Gold rate in Pakistan today 22k per tola is 222,918 and 10 gram 22k today gold rate in Pakistan is 191,133.

Gold rate in Pakistan today gold price 2024 is determined by the Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association following the fluctuations in international gold prices. You can check the gold rate in different cities of Pakistan today at UrduPoint in the table below, including 1 tola gold price in Lahore today, gold rate today in Karachi, and gold rate in Islamabad today.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold
Per Tola Gold Rs 243,200 Rs 222,918
Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 208,510 Rs 191,133
Per Gram Gold Rs 20,851 Rs 19,113

You can know 1 gram gold price in Pakistan today for 24k and 22k gold, 10 gram today gold price in Pakistan for 24k and 22k gold, gold rate in Pakistan today per tola for 24k and 22k gold updated regularly at UrduPoint.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Lahore Multan Islamabad Faisalabad Peshawar Quetta Exchange Business Visit Bullion Rawalpindi Gujranwala Price Sialkot United States Dollars Euro Pakistani Rupee Currency Exchange May Gold Silver Market

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 May 2024

1 hour ago
 ATC drops contempt proceedings against two FIA's d ..

ATC drops contempt proceedings against two FIA's directors

11 hours ago
 Govts, tech firms vow to cooperate against AI risk ..

Govts, tech firms vow to cooperate against AI risks at Seoul summit

11 hours ago
 DG FGEHA briefs Federal Ombudsman team about proje ..

DG FGEHA briefs Federal Ombudsman team about projects

12 hours ago
 Manhole deaths: Commissioner promises action again ..

Manhole deaths: Commissioner promises action against negligent officials

12 hours ago
 Under deadly Israeli attacks, Rafah faces 'increas ..

Under deadly Israeli attacks, Rafah faces 'increasingly desperate' situation: U ..

12 hours ago
Azma Bokhari visits ailing press gallery president

Azma Bokhari visits ailing press gallery president

12 hours ago
 Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan meets Ir ..

Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan meets Iranian envoy

12 hours ago
 Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) Promotes ..

Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) Promotes 12 Junior Engineers to Senior ..

12 hours ago
 PM meets Turkish VP, FM, Emir of Qatar

PM meets Turkish VP, FM, Emir of Qatar

12 hours ago
 PM leaves for Pakistan after attending commemorati ..

PM leaves for Pakistan after attending commemoration ceremony of late Iranian Pr ..

12 hours ago
 Politicians must engage in dialogue for Nation's s ..

Politicians must engage in dialogue for Nation's sake: Musadik Malik

12 hours ago

More Stories From Business