Today Gold Rate In Pakistan 29 February 2024
Arslan Farid Published February 29, 2024 | 08:48 AM
The gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 29 February 2024 is 220,650 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 189,180. Know more about Gold Rate in Pakistan updates at UrduPoint.
Gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 29 February 2024 is 220,650 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 189,180.
Gold rate in Pakistan today 22k per tola is 202,253 and 10 gram 22k today gold rate in Pakistan is 173,414.
Gold rate in Pakistan today gold price 2024 is determined by the Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association following the fluctuations in international gold prices. You can check the gold rate in different cities of Pakistan today at UrduPoint in the table below, including 1 tola gold price in Lahore today, gold rate today in Karachi, and gold rate in Islamabad today.
|Gold Rate
|24k Gold
|22k Gold
|Per Tola Gold
|Rs 220,650
|Rs 202,253
|Per 10 Gram Gold
|Rs 189,180
|Rs 173,414
|Per Gram Gold
|Rs 18,918
|Rs 17,341
You can know 1 gram gold price in Pakistan today for 24k and 22k gold, 10 gram today gold price in Pakistan for 24k and 22k gold, gold rate in Pakistan today per tola for 24k and 22k gold updated regularly at UrduPoint.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 February 2024
Pak-Afghan Trade resumes at Chaman Border: Jan Achakzai
ECP appoints five presiding officers for presidential election
KCCI, Greater Birmingham Chamber inks MoU to foster cooperation, bilateral trade
London University’s Pro VC calls on CM Maryam
PPP leader stresses for unity in political leadership vital to gain high goals
UN 'appalled' at public floggings, executions in Afghanistan
Murad Shah visits Lal Shahbaz Qalandar shrine, reviews Urs arrangements
Caretaker PM disapproves PTI’s move of writing a letter to IMF
300 people rescued in affected areas of Gwadar, Jiwani: Achakzai
PYCA joins Transform Pakistan campaign to demand iTFA regulation
Secretary Health for provision of medical facilities to flood affected in Gwadar
More Stories From Business
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 February 20242 minutes ago
-
Tokyo stocks open lower1 hour ago
-
KCCI, Greater Birmingham Chamber inks MoU to foster cooperation, bilateral trade10 hours ago
-
OGDCL inaugurates Digital Drilling Hub11 hours ago
-
Bitcoin tops $60,000, approaches all-time high13 hours ago
-
NUST, IPO-Pakistan hold seminar on IP Rights14 hours ago
-
Reservoir filling of SK hydropower project begins14 hours ago
-
KP Govt takes notice of substandard CNG cylinders14 hours ago
-
Singapore's OCBC bank records 27 percent rise in net profit for FY 202315 hours ago
-
PSX turns bullish, gains 484 points16 hours ago
-
Rupee gains 16 paisa against dollar15 hours ago
-
'Pakistan Single Window' awareness seminar held17 hours ago