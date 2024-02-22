Open Menu

Tokyo Stock Market Breaks Long-standing Record High

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 22, 2024 | 05:16 PM

Tokyo stock market breaks long-standing record high

Global stock markets rose Thursday, with Tokyo breaking its record-high that had stood since 1989, as investors cheered bumper profits from US chip giant Nvidia, seen as the bellwether for artificial intelligence

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2024) Global stock markets rose Thursday, with Tokyo breaking its record-high that had stood since 1989, as investors cheered bumper profits from US chip giant Nvidia, seen as the bellwether for artificial intelligence.

Highly-anticipated results from Nvidia after the Wall Street close Wednesday saw the company post quarterly profit of $12.3 billion on record revenue, driven by demand for its AI-powering chips.

Japan's Nikkei 225 jumped 2.2 percent to end at an all-time high of 39,098.68 points as tech shares rallied.

Eurozone indices also rallied Thursday awaiting European Central Bank minutes of its most recent meeting on interest rates.

Ahead of the release, a survey showed eurozone business activity fell for a ninth month running, but the rate of decline eased further.

Some economists said the data showed the 20-nation single currency area was moving slowly towards recovery, while others said the figures mean the ECB will not cut interest rates soon.

The HCOB Flash Eurozone purchasing managers' index (PMI), published by S&P Global, recorded a figure of 48.9 in February from 47.9 in January.

A figure below 50 indicates contraction, and this is the smallest rate of decline since June 2023.

Separate PMI data for Britain firmed belief that its economy could already be out of recession. Official data earlier this month showed it had contracted in the second half of last year as high inflation weighed.

In the US, minutes Wednesday from the Federal Reserve's most recent policy meeting showed officials were at odds on when to start cutting US interest rates as inflation comes down.

"Policymakers are concerned about the potential risks of cutting interest rates too soon," noted Stephen Innes of SPI Asset Management.

- Key figures around 1130 GMT -

London - FTSE 100: UP 0.3 percent at 7,683.61 points

Paris - CAC 40: UP 1.0 percent at 7,890.38

Frankfurt - DAX: UP 1.4 percent at 17,358.78

EURO STOXX 50: UP 1.3 percent at 4,838.83

Tokyo - Nikkei 225: UP 2.2 percent at 39,098.68 (close)

Hong Kong - Hang Seng Index: UP 1.5 percent at 16,742.95 (close)

Shanghai - Composite: UP 1.3 percent at 2,988.36 (close)

New York - Dow: UP 0.1 percent at 38,612.24 points (close)

Euro/dollar: UP at $1.0851 from $1.0817 on Wednesday

Dollar/yen: DOWN at 150.23 yen from 150.24 yen

Pound/dollar: UP at $1.2672 from $1.2630

Euro/pound: DOWN at 85.62 pence from 85.67 pence

West Texas Intermediate: FLAT at $77.93 per barrel

Brent North Sea Crude: FLAT at $8303 per barrel

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Business Company Bank London Shanghai Paris Frankfurt Hong Kong Tokyo New York Japan Euro January February June Market Post From First Prudential Modarba Billion

Recent Stories

Adialal jail administration denies access to PTI’s leaders to Imran Khan

1 hour ago
 Int’l Conference on Breaking Barriers through Di ..

Int’l Conference on Breaking Barriers through Diversity, Inclusivity begins fr ..

2 hours ago
 Kohli’s family become unwitting subjects of AI a ..

Kohli’s family become unwitting subjects of AI algorithms

2 hours ago
 Ambassador Tirmizi highlights opportunities for Pa ..

Ambassador Tirmizi highlights opportunities for Pakistani companies in Middle Ea ..

2 hours ago
 Governor Punjab signs summary for Punjab Assembly ..

Governor Punjab signs summary for Punjab Assembly session tomorrow

2 hours ago
 Adiala jail officials unveil reasons behind keepin ..

Adiala jail officials unveil reasons behind keeping Bushra Bibi at Bani Gala

3 hours ago
Pakistan, Saudi Arabia agree to enhance bilateral ..

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia agree to enhance bilateral trade, investment in various s ..

5 hours ago
 Suspect running social media campaign against CJP ..

Suspect running social media campaign against CJP Isa arrested

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 February 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 February 2024

9 hours ago
 Afghanistan win three-run thriller, but Sri Lanka ..

Afghanistan win three-run thriller, but Sri Lanka take T20 series

17 hours ago
 Caretaker Minister for National Food Security and ..

Caretaker Minister for National Food Security and Research Dr Kausar Abdullah Ma ..

17 hours ago

More Stories From Business