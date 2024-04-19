Tokyo's Nikkei Index Tumbles 3% In Morning Trade
Umer Jamshaid Published April 19, 2024 | 08:20 AM
Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2024) Tokyo's key Nikkei index plunged more than three percent in morning trade on Friday, following falls in tech shares on Wall Street and as middle East tensions rattle markets.
The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 3.08 percent, or 1,170.97 points, to 36,908.73 at around 0145 GMT.
The broader Topix index fell 2.53 percent, or 67.65 points, to 2,609.80.
"Chip-linked shares are facing heavy selling" in Tokyo as "expectations fade for US rate cuts, and after Taiwan's TSMC revised down its market outlook", Hideyuki Suzuki of SBI Securities said.
Taiwanese semiconductor giant TSMC fell 4.9 percent on Wall Street on Thursday after it pointed to "weakening macroeconomic conditions" and softening demand.
Earlier Thursday, TSMC -- which dominates the world's chip-making industry -- announced a nearly nine percent increase in net profit in the first quarter.
Stephen Innes of SPI Asset Management said investors across Asian markets were hoping "to salvage a challenging week".
"Prevailing global unease and a cautious attitude towards risk-taking ahead of the weekend (yes, the Middle East is still on the radar), compounded by relentless waves of hawkish Fed speak, could limit any appetite for upside moves," he said in a note.
Among major shares in Tokyo, electronics maker TDK dropped 4.64 percent to 6,985 Yen and IT investment company SoftBank Group sank 3.86 percent to 7,572 yen.
Chip and electronics parts maker Rohm was down 3.93 percent at 2,114 yen.
Sony Group was down 2.55 percent at 12,435 yen after reports said the company was in talks with Apollo Global Management about a potential joint bid for film and tv giant Paramount Global.
Toyota was off 2.67 percent at 3,506 yen.
Recent Stories
Rock-solid Ruud racks up season-leading win in Barcelona
At UN, Iran says it will make Israel 'regret' reprisals
G7 hears calls for 'critical' Ukraine aid
EU seeks to leverage might to confront China, US challenge
5 Customs officials martyred as their vehicle ambushed by terrorists in D I Khan
Pak-New Zealand match called off due to rain
NHA restores traffic on roads affected by recent rains in Balochistan
China to fully support Pakistan's efforts against terrorism: Ambassador Jiang
U.S. envoy calls on Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar
Poland arrests man over suspected plan to kill Zelensky
EU wants to ease youth movement to and from UK
Police foils attempt of supply mainpuri raw material
More Stories From Business
-
Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves reach $ 13.37 billion10 hours ago
-
Stock markets rise as traders consider US rate outlook11 hours ago
-
Business community alarmed by alleged Cigarette tax violations11 hours ago
-
High FED on cigarettes demonstrates positive impact12 hours ago
-
PTCL posts 14 % revenue growth11 hours ago
-
Prudent policies, reforms poised to result in sustainable economic growth: Governor State Bank of Pa ..12 hours ago
-
ICCI resolute to turn Islamabad an ecofriendly city: Khalid Malik12 hours ago
-
Beijing's GDP up 6 pct in Q114 hours ago
-
China's Q1 goods, services trade surplus exceeds 60 bln USD14 hours ago
-
Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) loses 43 points14 hours ago
-
KP Govt decides to establish Gem Processing & Export Centre15 hours ago
-
Rupee sheds 04 paisa against dollar15 hours ago