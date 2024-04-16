Total Turnover In Turkish Economy Up By 85.1% In February
Muhammad Irfan Published April 16, 2024 | 01:30 PM
ISTANBUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2024) The total turnover index in the Turkish economy, including industry, construction, trade, and services sectors, went up by 85.1% in February versus the same month last year.
The Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) data showed that the construction sub-index posted an increase of 104% over the same period.
It was followed by services with 103.8%, trade with 83.7%, and industry with 77.3%.
On a monthly basis, the total turnover index increased by 6.3% in February.
