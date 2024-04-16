Open Menu

Total Turnover In Turkish Economy Up By 85.1% In February

Muhammad Irfan Published April 16, 2024 | 01:30 PM

Total turnover in Turkish economy up by 85.1% in February

ISTANBUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2024) The total turnover index in the Turkish economy, including industry, construction, trade, and services sectors, went up by 85.1% in February versus the same month last year.

The Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) data showed that the construction sub-index posted an increase of 104% over the same period.

It was followed by services with 103.8%, trade with 83.7%, and industry with 77.3%.

On a monthly basis, the total turnover index increased by 6.3% in February.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Same February Industry

Recent Stories

Bushra Ansari ties knot with Iqbal Hussain

Bushra Ansari ties knot with Iqbal Hussain

21 minutes ago
 Shaheen likely to miss initial two matches of Pak ..

Shaheen likely to miss initial two matches of Pak Vs NZ T20I series

1 hour ago
 LHC suspends PML-N Rana Arshad’s victory notific ..

LHC suspends PML-N Rana Arshad’s victory notification from PP-133

1 hour ago
 Faizabad Dharna Commission exonerates former Spy C ..

Faizabad Dharna Commission exonerates former Spy Chief Faiz Hameed

3 hours ago
 Pakistan calls for enhanced information integrity ..

Pakistan calls for enhanced information integrity on digital platforms

3 hours ago
 Pakistan starts discussion with IMF about new loan ..

Pakistan starts discussion with IMF about new loan agreement: Finance Minister

3 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 April 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 April 2024

6 hours ago
 Govt hikes petrol price by Rs4.53 per litre for ne ..

Govt hikes petrol price by Rs4.53 per litre for next fortnight

14 hours ago
 British Investment Group, One Homes, Expected to l ..

British Investment Group, One Homes, Expected to launch second development at Ce ..

17 hours ago
 Pakistan Army continues rescue operations in rain- ..

Pakistan Army continues rescue operations in rain-affected areas

18 hours ago
 "China Ready to Strengthen Counter-Terrorism Coope ..

"China Ready to Strengthen Counter-Terrorism Cooperation with Pakistan: Envoy"

19 hours ago

More Stories From Business