Total turnover in Turkish economy up by 85.1% in February

ISTANBUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2024) The total turnover index in the Turkish economy, including industry, construction, trade, and services sectors, went up by 85.1% in February versus the same month last year.

The Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) data showed that the construction sub-index posted an increase of 104% over the same period.

It was followed by services with 103.8%, trade with 83.7%, and industry with 77.3%.

On a monthly basis, the total turnover index increased by 6.3% in February.