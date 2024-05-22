Türkiye, Czech Republic Aim To Raise Bilateral Trade Volume To $10B In 3 Years
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 22, 2024 | 06:56 PM
Türkiye and the Czech Republic aim to raise their bilateral trade volume to $10 billion in three to four years, Turkish trade minister told Anadolu
PRAGUE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2024) Türkiye and the Czech Republic aim to raise their bilateral trade volume to $10 billion in three to four years, Turkish trade minister told Anadolu.
On the sidelines of the Türkiye-Czech Republic Joint Economic and Trade Commission (JETCO) meeting in Prague, Omer Bolat said: “The Czech minister and I signed the Türkiye-Czech Republic JETCO agreement, and now, the relations between the two countries are more constructive and friendly.
”
Czech Trade Minister Jozef Sikela attended the meeting along with ambassadors from both Türkiye and the Czech Republic.
“The two NATO members, Türkiye and the Czech Republic, support each other in political, military, and defense fields,” he added.
Recent Stories
CDA launches dedicated helpline for water complaints
Philippines healthcare worker gap rises to 190,000
Japan's core machinery orders up 2.9 pct in March
DC urges robust action to prevent polio
Pakistan’s leading advertising and marketing company Synergy Group celebrates ..
Istanbul to host IABS on Thursday
Ex Governor SBP calls upon students to equip with skills for practical life
LESCO collects over Rs 7.81m from 81 defaulters in 24 hours
Motorcyclist dies in road mishap
MNSUA marks Int'l Biological Diversity Day
Around 500 students takes admission in Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU)
Temu owner Pinduoduo says triples net profit in first quarter
More Stories From Business
-
Japan's core machinery orders up 2.9 pct in March4 minutes ago
-
Ex Governor SBP calls upon students to equip with skills for practical life7 minutes ago
-
Govt focuses on establishment of Industrial Parks, SEZs1 hour ago
-
Ahsan Zafar visits Iranian Embassy, condolence with Envoy1 hour ago
-
Concerted efforts must to enhance Pak-Indonesian trade volume: Rahmat Hindiarta1 hour ago
-
SCCI calls for special concessions on electricity, gas rates and various taxes2 hours ago
-
PSX witnesses bearish trend, loses 250 points31 minutes ago
-
Industries Minister meets Korean envoy, discusses bilateral cooperation2 hours ago
-
RDA inflows rise to $7.831 bn in April 2431 minutes ago
-
Rupee loses 08 paisa against dollar23 minutes ago
-
Farmers' prosperity lies in modern techniques only: Dr Sarwar2 hours ago
-
European equities stumble on UK inflation news23 minutes ago