Türkiye, Czech Republic Aim To Raise Bilateral Trade Volume To $10B In 3 Years

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 22, 2024 | 06:56 PM

Türkiye, Czech Republic aim to raise bilateral trade volume to $10B in 3 years

Türkiye and the Czech Republic aim to raise their bilateral trade volume to $10 billion in three to four years, Turkish trade minister told Anadolu

PRAGUE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2024) Türkiye and the Czech Republic aim to raise their bilateral trade volume to $10 billion in three to four years, Turkish trade minister told Anadolu.

On the sidelines of the Türkiye-Czech Republic Joint Economic and Trade Commission (JETCO) meeting in Prague, Omer Bolat said: “The Czech minister and I signed the Türkiye-Czech Republic JETCO agreement, and now, the relations between the two countries are more constructive and friendly.

Czech Trade Minister Jozef Sikela attended the meeting along with ambassadors from both Türkiye and the Czech Republic.

“The two NATO members, Türkiye and the Czech Republic, support each other in political, military, and defense fields,” he added.

