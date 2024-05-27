Open Menu

Turkish, Cambodian Foreign Ministers To Discuss Global Developments On May 28

Faizan Hashmi Published May 27, 2024 | 06:20 PM

ISTANBUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2024) Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan will meet with his Cambodian counterpart Sok Chenda Sophea on May 28 to discuss bilateral relations as well as current international and regional developments.

The top Cambodian diplomat will pay a three-day visit to Türkiye on May 27-29, a Turkish Foreign Ministry statement said Monday.

“Diplomatic relations between the Republic of Türkiye and the Kingdom of Cambodia were established on November 7, 1959. Since then, relations between Türkiye and Cambodia have been on a positive track, yet the scope remained limited until the recent past, due to the political developments in Cambodia since the mid-1970s, geographical distance between the two countries and differences in foreign policy priorities," according to an information on the ministry’s website.

