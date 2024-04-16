Turkish Stock Exchange Down At Open
Sumaira FH Published April 16, 2024 | 01:40 PM
ISTANBUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2024) The Turkish benchmark stock index opened Tuesday at 9,645.01 points, down by 0.36% or 34.79 points versus the previous close.
At the previous close, the BIST 100 index fell by 1.37% to 9,679.
80 points with a daily transaction volume of 111 billion Turkish liras ($3.42 billion).
The US dollar/Turkish lira (USD/TRY) exchange rate was 32.4495 as of 10.05 a.m. (0705GMT), the EUR/TRY rate stood at 34.4520, while the GBP/TRY rate was 40.3655.
The price of one ounce of gold was $2,373.80, and the barrel price of Brent oil was around $90.75.
