Open Menu

UNDP Representative Calls On IPO-Pakistan Chairman

Muhammad Irfan Published February 12, 2024 | 07:00 PM

UNDP Representative calls on IPO-Pakistan chairman

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2024) UNDP Resident Representative in Pakistan Samuel Rizk, along with Programme Analyst of South -Cooperation Ms Liu-Win called on IPO-Pakistan Chairman Ambassador (r) Farukh Amil on Monday.

During the meeting, the two sides reviewed various aspects of intellectual property rights (IPRs), including copyrights, patents and geographic indications (GIs), said a news release said.

It was noted that intellectual property was critical in protecting innovation, creative work, and unique products.

They discussed ways and means to explore collaboration between the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and Intellectual Property Organisation of Pakistan (IPO-Pakistan).

"This can involve joint dialogue aimed at raising awareness about IPRs, fostering innovation in Pakistan and strengthening the inclusion agenda in Pakistan for the most vulnerable groups, including differently-abled persons," the news release said.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Undp

Recent Stories

HBL PSL 9 trophy will be unveiled tomorrow in Laho ..

HBL PSL 9 trophy will be unveiled tomorrow in Lahore

29 minutes ago
 Pir Pagara announces to vacate two seats in Sindh ..

Pir Pagara announces to vacate two seats in Sindh Assembly

41 minutes ago
 Jahanir Khan Tarin quits politics after setback in ..

Jahanir Khan Tarin quits politics after setback in general elections

1 hour ago
 Siraj-ul-Haq resigns as JI emir over failure in ge ..

Siraj-ul-Haq resigns as JI emir over failure in general elections

2 hours ago
 Anarchy will not allowed in Pakistan, says PM Kaka ..

Anarchy will not allowed in Pakistan, says PM Kakar

2 hours ago
 Michael Clarke set to join star-studded HBL PSL 9 ..

Michael Clarke set to join star-studded HBL PSL 9 commentary team

2 hours ago
Richard Illingworth returns for his seventh season ..

Richard Illingworth returns for his seventh season as match officials for HBL PS ..

2 hours ago
 The buzz around town is all about the new TECNO SP ..

The buzz around town is all about the new TECNO SPARK 20 Pro Series!

3 hours ago
 Marriyum denies reports of dialogue with PPP for p ..

Marriyum denies reports of dialogue with PPP for power sharing

4 hours ago
 PML-N, PPP, MQM-P and JUI-F agree on two-point for ..

PML-N, PPP, MQM-P and JUI-F agree on two-point formula for power sharing

4 hours ago
 Saudi ambassador vows to renovate Faisal Mosque Is ..

Saudi ambassador vows to renovate Faisal Mosque Islamabad

4 hours ago
 Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi, Pakistan’s Envoy ..

Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi, Pakistan’s Envoy to the United Arab Emirates r ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From Business