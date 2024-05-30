US Growth Slower Than Estimated In First Quarter: Govt
Muhammad Irfan Published May 30, 2024 | 06:58 PM
The US economy grew less than initially estimated in the first quarter of this year as consumer spending cooled, the government reported Thursday
Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2024) The US economy grew less than initially estimated in the first quarter of this year as consumer spending cooled, the government reported Thursday.
The world's biggest economy expanded at an annual rate of 1.3 percent in the January to March period, the Commerce Department said, below the 1.6 percent figure published last month. This revision was in line with analysts' expectations.
Both growth numbers mark a significant deceleration from the 3.4 percent expansion seen in the final quarter of 2023.
While President Joe Biden and officials maintain that the US economy remains robust, he is struggling to convince voters of his performance on the economic front ahead of November's presidential election.
"The update primarily reflected a downward revision to consumer spending," the Commerce Department said of Thursday's revision.
But business investment expanded at a stronger pace while residential investment accelerated more than estimated, added Rubeela Farooqi, chief US economist of High Frequency Economics, in a note.
Recent Stories
PML-N Youth wing takes out Yom-e-Takbeer rally in city
HCCI a business community institution, not personal property of anyone: Ikram Ra ..
Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique commends nurses on World Nurses Da ..
Training session on E-Filing, office automation system held at RDA
Ghana vice consul general meets commerce minister
Belgium Ambassador calls on PRCS chairman
Six profiteers held
PAF, Wapda qualify for Memorial Basketball seims
SC rejects request for live streaming of NAB amendments case
Federal Ombudsman's advisor holds open court in Jund
Action against 11,000 under-age drivers
Water flow into miners from Rohri canal to remain suspended till 5 June
More Stories From Business
-
HCCI a business community institution, not personal property of anyone: Ikram Rajput58 seconds ago
-
CDWP recommends two projects worth Rs609.45 billion to ECNEC for consideration17 minutes ago
-
Traders’ bodies announce support for Business Forum in SCCI election17 minutes ago
-
Servis Tyres Unveils Powerful New Campaign with Global Ambitions39 minutes ago
-
PSX gains 41 points1 hour ago
-
Gold rates dip by Rs 1,500 per tola to Rs 241,2001 hour ago
-
Stocks slide, dollar gains as rate cut outlook dims21 minutes ago
-
PPP rejects KP budget, says it would multiply public woes2 hours ago
-
Container throughput at China's ports up 9 pct in January-April2 hours ago
-
European stock markets recover slightly21 minutes ago
-
CCP plays pivotal role in ensuring free and fair competition: Chairman3 hours ago
-
PBS organizes second awareness workshop for agriculture census3 hours ago