USC Reduces Ghee Price By Rs 18 Per Kg

Umer Jamshaid Published May 27, 2024 | 05:50 PM

USC reduces ghee price by Rs 18 per kg

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2024) The Utility Stores Corporation (USC) on Monday announced a reduction of Rs 18 per kilogram in the price of subsidized ghee with immediate effect.

According to the USC spokesperson, the corporation has reduced the price of ghee by Rs 18 for registered families of Benazir Income Support Program PMT 40.

The price has been reduced to Rs 375 per kg from Rs 393 per kg for BISP customers while for general consumers it will available at Rs 445 per kg from Rs463 per kg.

