USKT Dean Visits SCCI To Attend Training Session On MDR

Umer Jamshaid Published May 27, 2024 | 06:10 PM

USKT Dean visits SCCI to attend training session on MDR

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2024) University of Sialkot (USKT) Dean of the Faculty of Pharmacy and Allied Health Sciences Prof. Dr. Tanvir Ali Khan Shirwany was invited by the Chairman of the Developmental Committee on Surgical Instruments, Health, Personal Care and Allied Industries at the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) to attend a crucial training session on Medical Devices Regulations (MDR) at Sheikh Muhammad Shafi Hall.

The session gathered prominent industrialists and entrepreneurs from Sialkot’s medical instruments manufacturing sector.

Conducted by experts from M/s. Test Labs Limited, United Kingdom, the training focused on ensuring MDR compliance.

Prof. Shirwany took the opportunity to inquire about the manufacturing standards and safety protocols of stents used in treating ischemic heart disease, underscoring the session's practical significance.

