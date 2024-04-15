WASA To Complete Cleanliness Of Disposal Stations Within 10 Days
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 15, 2024 | 05:00 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2024) The Water & Sanitation Agency (WASA) will complete de-silting and cleanliness of its disposal stations within 10 days.
A WASA spokesman said on Monday that Managing Director WASA Amir Aziz during a meeting reviewed de-silting campaign and directed the staff to ensure completion of desilting and cleanliness of all disposal stations.
He said that entire machinery and gadgets of all disposal stations should also kept in working condition so that it could not create disposal problems.
He also directed the WASA officials to accelerate their efforts for desilting drive in the city and quality of recent campaign should be compared to the pictorial record of sewerage channels and drains.
