Chairperson Directs To Ensure Transparency In PBTE Exams
Muhammad Irfan Published May 29, 2024 | 07:26 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2024) Chairperson, Punjab Board of Technical Education (PBTE), Sahabzadi Wasima Umar on Wednesday directed the authorities concerned to ensure fair and transparency in examinations of technical education across the province.
She expressed these views during a surprise visit to examination centers at Government Gordon College and Islamia Higher Secondary school No. 1 in Rawalpindi.
Controller of Examinations, Professor Munawar Hussain, was also present on the occasion, said a press release issued here.
Wasima Umar said that Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz, Provincial Minister for Industries, Chaudhry Shafay Hussain and Secretary of Industries Ehsan Bhutta had issued clear directives to conduct exams with transparency and no negligence in that regard would be tolerated.
She expressed satisfaction with the arrangements made by the board to ensure a transparent examination system.
Considering the weather conditions, she issued instructions to provide all necessary facilities to the students.
On this occasion, Controller of Examinations, Munawar Hussain informed the chairperson that the first annual examinations for the Diploma of Associate Engineer, Diploma in Commerce, Diploma in Hotel Operations, Matric Tech, and Matric Vocational was being commenced from May 23 to June 26 not only in the Punjab province but also in Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.
