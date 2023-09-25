Open Menu

University Of Veterinary And Animals Sciences Student Honoured

Ijaz Ahmad Published September 25, 2023 | 05:53 PM

University of Veterinary and Animals Sciences student honoured

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2023) :Badar-un-Nisa, an M.Phil student in Institute of Microbiology of the University of Veterinary and Animals Sciences Lahore presented her research work during the Poultry Science Conference (PSC@IPEX-2023) and earned first prize in the best presentation category.


Her topic of presentation was “Transforming poultry farming through artificial intelligence: enabling early disease detection and management in smart poultry systems”.
University of education Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Talat Naseer Pasha presented her the prize while Vice-Chancellor Cholistan University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Bahawalpur Prof Dr Muhammad Sajjad Khan and Dr Hanif Nazir Ch were also present in the prize distribution ceremony.

