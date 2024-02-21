AJK President For Improving The Quality Of Education
Umer Jamshaid Published February 21, 2024 | 11:20 PM
Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry on Wednesday directed the management of the state-run AJK University to focus on improving the quality of studies in the varsity in harmony with the needs of the latest era
MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2024) Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry on Wednesday directed the management of the state-run AJK University to focus on improving the quality of studies in the varsity in harmony with the needs of the latest era.
The AJK President, who is also Chancellor of the public-sector universities in AJK, was chairing the 53rd Syndicate meeting of Azad Jammu and Kashmir University held in the Federal metropolis.
On this occasion, the VC Kashmir University, Professor Dr. Muhammad Kaleem Abbasi, gave a detailed briefing to the members of the syndicate on the ongoing projects and administrative matters of the university. During the meeting, the budget of AJ&K University for the financial year 2023–24 was approved.
The meeting unanimously decided to slash the unnecessary expenditure of the Jamia so that the financial problems faced by the university could be resolved as soon as possible.
Speaking on the occasion, the President, Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry, who is also Chancellor of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Universities, said that all possible efforts should be made to improve the quality of education in the University of Kashmir.
The meeting was attended by VC Azad Jammu and Kashmir University Prof. Dr. Muhammad Kaleem Abbasi, representative Chairman Higher Education Commission Prof. Dr. Mahmoodul Hasan Butt, former secretary to the government Sardar Muhammad Nawaz Khan, and representative Vice-Chancellor University of Agriculture Faisalabad. Dr. Jafar Jasqani, Dean Faculty of Sciences Azad Jammu and Kashmir University Professor Dr. Muhammad Rafiq, Associate Dean Faculty of Health and Medical Sciences Dr. Bashir ur Rahman Kanth, Registrar University of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Dr. Ghulam Murtaza, and others.
APP/ahr/378
Recent Stories
Commercial spaceship set for lunar touchdown, in test for US industry
Lahore Literary Festival to start from 23rd
Swiatek downs Svitolina in Dubai, Gauff reaches quarter-finals
Tennis: WTA Dubai Open results
Wall Street cautious before Nvidia results, Fed minutes
PML-N, MQM pledge continued federal level cooperation
Saylani welfare trust equipping young generation with IT education: Farooqui
Light rain-wind/thunderstorm likely at isolated places in upper KP, GB, Kashmir
Renowned Sindhi poet Saaindad Saand passes away
UN calls Gaza's humanitarian situation 'inhumane'; people 'hanging by a thread'
Poliovirus reported in Lasbela's environmental sample
Two dead, two hurt in Dutch bridge accident
More Stories From Kashmir
-
AJK people launch protests against Modi's visit to occupied valley24 hours ago
-
AJK Honors London Kashmiri Martyrs' 51st Anniversary1 day ago
-
Kashmir stands Millions of Light Years away from Delhi1 day ago
-
Kashmir Cultural Heritage: First Kashmiri Shawl produced in 13392 days ago
-
UNHCR advisory committee urged to prioritize HR situation in IIOJK4 days ago
-
Miss Pakistan due in Mirpur for moot on 'Climate Change & Global Challenges'5 days ago
-
Government taking serious steps to ensure good governance: Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Cha ..7 days ago
-
JKLF is optimistic about the acquittal of its jailed supremo, Yasin Malik7 days ago
-
J&K National Front remembers Shaheed Maqbool Bhat, Afzal Guru on martyrdom anniversary13 days ago
-
Kashmiris to remember Shaheed Dr. Afzal Guru on his 11th martyrdom anniversary tomorrow13 days ago
-
SCO revolutionizes information technology in Azad Jammu and Kashmir14 days ago
-
PM AJK chaired meeting about agriculture, livestock14 days ago