AJK President For Improving The Quality Of Education

Umer Jamshaid Published February 21, 2024 | 11:20 PM

Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry on Wednesday directed the management of the state-run AJK University to focus on improving the quality of studies in the varsity in harmony with the needs of the latest era

The AJK President, who is also Chancellor of the public-sector universities in AJK, was chairing the 53rd Syndicate meeting of Azad Jammu and Kashmir University held in the Federal metropolis.

On this occasion, the VC Kashmir University, Professor Dr. Muhammad Kaleem Abbasi, gave a detailed briefing to the members of the syndicate on the ongoing projects and administrative matters of the university. During the meeting, the budget of AJ&K University for the financial year 2023–24 was approved. 

The meeting unanimously decided to slash the unnecessary expenditure of the Jamia so that the financial problems faced by the university could be resolved as soon as possible.

Speaking on the occasion, the President, Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry, who is also Chancellor of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Universities, said that all possible efforts should be made to improve the quality of education in the University of Kashmir.

The meeting was attended by VC Azad Jammu and Kashmir University Prof. Dr. Muhammad Kaleem Abbasi, representative Chairman Higher Education Commission Prof. Dr. Mahmoodul Hasan Butt, former secretary to the government Sardar Muhammad Nawaz Khan, and representative Vice-Chancellor University of Agriculture Faisalabad. Dr. Jafar Jasqani, Dean Faculty of Sciences Azad Jammu and Kashmir University Professor Dr. Muhammad Rafiq, Associate Dean Faculty of Health and Medical Sciences Dr. Bashir ur Rahman Kanth, Registrar University of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Dr. Ghulam Murtaza, and others.

