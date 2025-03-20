Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy organises promotional roadshow for 'Expand North Star' in Canada

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Mar, 2025) Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy, one of three chambers operating under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers, recently conducted a promotional roadshow in Canada with Dubai World Trade Centre to highlight the benefits of participating in Expand North Star 2025, the world’s largest event for startups and investors.

The chamber will host the upcoming edition of Expand North Star at Dubai Harbour from 12th – 15th October 2025.

The roadshow seeks to build on the success of the Canadian startups that participated in last year’s edition of the event, 67% of which have already established their businesses in Dubai. These companies are now aiming to leverage the emirate as a launchpad for local and regional expansion and building the necessary partnerships to grow their operations.

As part of the roadshow, the chamber organised a series of events across three Canadian cities, including Toronto, Mississauga, and Vancouver, which brought together more than 350 founders, investors, accelerators, and policymakers.

The discussions showcased Dubai’s position as a global hub for the growth and expansion of digital business, as well as the benefits and opportunities available to participants in Expand North Star. The annual event is organised by Dubai World Trade Centre and hosted by Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy.

The campaign provided a dynamic platform for networking and knowledge exchange, as well as showcasing initiatives to help Canadian companies enter Dubai’s dynamic Dubai market and exploring opportunities within its thriving digital economy.

The chamber also highlighted the services it provides to support the successful expansion of Canadian entrepreneurs across various advanced technology sectors in Dubai.

As part of the roadshow, pitch competitions were held across the three cities, attracting the participation of 31 innovative startups. Bidblocks, Dia Labs Canada, and Recyclorobo.ai, three companies specialising in artificial intelligence and healthcare technologies, emerged as the winners, with each securing fully funded participation in Expand North Star 2025.

This opportunity offers a unique gateway to access new markets, as well as the chance to compete in the semi-final stage of the Supernova Challenge, which will take place during the event.

The 2024 edition of Expand North Star achieved record-breaking participation and strong visitor and exhibitor engagement, together with an exceptional level of innovation on display and wide international presence.

The event attracted over 1,800 startups and more than 1,200 investors from 100 countries managing assets exceeding US$ 1 trillion. In addition, 65 unicorn companies with a combined market value of more than US$ 400 billion took part in the exhibition.

Canada is the second stop in the broader global campaign to highlight the significance and influence of Expand North Star 2025. The event serves as a key global gathering for startups, innovators, investors, entrepreneurs, and business leaders seeking to capitalise on unique growth opportunities in Dubai and shape the future of the digital economy.