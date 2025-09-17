Mohammed bin Rashid, Mansour bin Zayed condole with Prime Minister of Cuba on passing of Deputy PM

- Home
Sumaira FH Published September 17, 2025 | 11:00 PM
(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Sep, 2025) ABU DHABI, 17th September, 2025 (WAM) – His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, sent two cables of condolences to Manuel Marrero Cruz, Prime Minister of the Republic of Cuba, on the passing of Ricardo Cabrisas Ruiz, Deputy Prime Minister of Cuba.
