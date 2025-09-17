Open Menu

Fujairah Crown Prince Visits Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Library

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 17, 2025 | 09:15 PM

Fujairah Crown Prince visits Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Library

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Sep, 2025) DUBAI, 17th September, 2025 (WAM) – H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, met with Mohammed Ahmed Al Murr, Chairman of the board of Directors of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Library Foundation, during his visit to the library’s headquarters in Dubai.

H.H.

accompanied by Mohammed Ahmed Al Murr, toured the library’s sections and viewed the treasures of the Library exhibition, which features a unique collection of rare and valuable artifacts from Arab-Islamic and world heritage and literature, in addition to rare collections of books, manuscripts, atlases, and historical documents.

H.H. praised the efforts of those in charge of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Library in enhancing its vital role in developing the cultural sector in the UAE through a wide range of cultural activities and projects.

