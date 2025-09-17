Arab youth capable of shaping ideas, turning innovations into achievements for prosperity of societies: Abdulla Al Hamed

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Sep, 2025) ABU DHABI, 17th September, 2025 (WAM) – Abdulla bin Mohammed bin Butti Al Hamed, Chairman of the National Media Office, and Chairman of the UAE Media Council, affirmed that Arab youth are capable of shaping their ideas and turning their innovations into practical achievements and policies that contribute to building a prosperous future for their societies.

Speaking during a dialogue session titled “From Secrets to Policies: Arab Youth and Shaping Global Influence” as part of the fourth edition of the “Arab Youth Pioneers” initiative, organised by the Arab Youth Centre (AYC) at Anwar Gargash Diplomatic academy in Abu Dhabi and attended by Dr. Sultan Al Neyadi, Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Vice Chairman of the Arab Youth Centre, Al Hamed stressed that the media creativity of Arab youth carries great potential to support sustainable development agendas locally and regionally. He noted that young Arab minds have moved beyond the stage of participation to become active partners in development—capable of integrating media and innovation to create real impact and leave an influential mark on the global stage.

Al Hamed extended his gratitude to H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes' Affairs, and Chairman of the Arab Youth Centre (AYC), for his patronage and leadership of the initiative, and for its pioneering role in empowering Arab youth and shaping a generation capable of innovation and effective contribution to sustainable development.

Al Hamed highlighted media as a strategic platform for shaping influence, noting that its role is no longer limited to reporting news, but has become a tool for crafting narratives that place Arab minds in the global spotlight and contribute to presenting a more balanced and fair image of the region.

He stressed that the vision of the UAE leadership sees media as a strategic instrument to strengthen national identity, support innovation, and empower youth to contribute effectively to the path of sustainable development.

During the session, the Chairman of the National Media Office also referred to the upcoming Bridge Summit in Abu Dhabi, pointing out that it is based on a clear vision of building a global bridge that supports effective joint action in the sectors of media, content, and entertainment. The summit will bring together Arab talent with decision-makers and leaders of global companies in a dialogue that produces real opportunities and cross-border projects, within a framework of transparency and fair standards that guarantee equal opportunities for all.

He added that the summit will be a launchpad for transforming youth stories from individual initiatives into sustainable development projects, stressing that media can serve as the bridge that moves ideas from a personal framework into an institutional incubator that opens broader horizons.

Al Hamed underlined that the summit will provide an integrated environment that enables youth to present their stories and transform them into real business models—giving them greater self-confidence, making them part of the international development narrative, and granting their creativity global recognition.

In response to a question on how the Arab world can achieve media leadership, Al Hamed said that the move from being a passive recipient to becoming an active participant in policymaking and in shaping the Arab narrative globally is the essence of the desired transformation. He emphasised that the new Arab narrative must go beyond reaction to become an original initiative rooted in the values of the region and positioned at the heart of international dialogue.

On the UAE’s success in transforming its national identity into a global story, and what Arab youth can learn from it, the Chairman of the National Media Office affirmed that the UAE’s experience sets a unique model in transforming national identity into a global narrative of leadership and innovation, by adopting media as a strategic tool to build the country’s image and strengthen its international presence.

He explained that this experience highlighted the value of combining local identity with global openness and reinforced the belief that local narratives can become a distinctive hallmark on the global stage. He noted that Arab youth can draw inspiration from this experience to confidently craft their own narratives and transform their personal ideas into impactful projects with global resonance. He stressed that true leadership begins with belief in one’s identity while embracing openness to the future at the same time.

Al Hamed concluded the session by addressing a set of messages to youth, emphasising the importance of believing in their abilities, constantly working to develop their skills, and drawing from their cultural identity to build projects and innovations that leave a positive impact both locally and globally.

He stressed that ambition alone is not enough; it must be coupled with knowledge, innovation, and courage in facing challenges. He called on youth to transform their individual ideas into sustainable projects capable of competing globally and to play an active role in shaping the Arab narrative that reflects their values and aspirations on the international stage.