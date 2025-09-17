- Home
President Of Kazakhstan Receives Chairman Of UAE General Authority Of Islamic Affairs, Endowments, Zakat
Sumaira FH Published September 17, 2025 | 08:45 PM
(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Sep, 2025) ASTANA, 17th September, 2025 (WAM) – Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, received Dr. Omar Habtoor Al Darei, Chairman of the General Authority of Islamic Affairs, Endowments and Zakat, on the sidelines of the 8th Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions, held in the capital Astana, in the presence of Dr. Mohammed Saeed Al Ariqi, UAE Ambassador to the Republic of Kazakhstan.
During the meeting, the President of Kazakhstan welcomed Dr. Al Darei and the accompanying delegation, praising the depth and strength of relations between the two countries, their leaderships, and their peoples, as well as the progress achieved in various fields.
He expressed his sincere gratitude to the United Arab Emirates and its wise leadership for their global humanitarian efforts and for adopting initiatives that promote peace among nations and entrench the values of coexistence, tolerance, and harmony.
For his part, Dr. Al Darei conveyed to the Kazakh President the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, along with his wishes for continued progress and prosperity for the people of Kazakhstan.
Both sides stressed the need for cooperation and synergy between states and religious institutions to uphold human values and to harness modern technology and artificial intelligence in spreading the culture of coexistence and tolerance. They also underlined the importance of strengthening cooperation among societies of diverse beliefs and faiths to achieve stability and security—considered the cornerstone of development, prosperity, and a happy life.
