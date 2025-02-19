Rulers of Emirates congratulate King of Jordan on successful surgery

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Feb, 2025) Their Highnesses the Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates have sent messages of congratulations to King Abdullah II bin Al Hussein of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan on the success of the surgery he recently underwent.

Their Highnesses the Rulers, Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi of Ajman, Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi of Fujairah, Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla of Umm Al Qaiwain, and Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi of Ras Al Khaimah, sent separate messages to the Jordanian King wishing him continued health and long life, and expressing hopes for Jordan and its people to achieve greater prosperity, stability, and growth under the leadership of King Abdullah II.

Their Highnesses the Crown Princes also dispatched similar messages of congratulations to the King of Jordan.