Rulers Of Emirates Congratulate King Of Jordan On Successful Surgery
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 19, 2025 | 01:15 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Feb, 2025) Their Highnesses the Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates have sent messages of congratulations to King Abdullah II bin Al Hussein of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan on the success of the surgery he recently underwent.
Their Highnesses the Rulers, Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi of Ajman, Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi of Fujairah, Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla of Umm Al Qaiwain, and Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi of Ras Al Khaimah, sent separate messages to the Jordanian King wishing him continued health and long life, and expressing hopes for Jordan and its people to achieve greater prosperity, stability, and growth under the leadership of King Abdullah II.
Their Highnesses the Crown Princes also dispatched similar messages of congratulations to the King of Jordan.
Recent Stories
PO Chairman, CEO Faisal Zahid Malik meets KP Governor Kundi
Emerge signs agreement with Tawazun Industrial Park for 13.25MWp solar PV plant
EWEC opens registration for Q1 2025 Clean Energy Certificates auction
UAE leaders congratulate Nepalese President on Democracy Day
Over 1,700 applications to Dubai’s 'call to prayer' initiative
5.7-magnitude earthquake strikes off Indonesia coast
Guterres urges Security Council to overcome divisions for peace
Japan reports 2.8 trillion yen trade deficit in January
Sharjah Ruler congratulates King of Jordan on successful surgery
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 February 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 February 2025
Five heavy equipment vehicles enter Gaza Strip through Rafah Crossing for first ..
More Stories From Middle East
-
Rulers of Emirates congratulate King of Jordan on successful surgery6 minutes ago
-
Gunmen kill seven bus passengers in southwest Pakistan21 minutes ago
-
Emerge signs agreement with Tawazun Industrial Park for 13.25MWp solar PV plant50 minutes ago
-
NAVDEX 2025: Hub for maritime defence, innovation51 minutes ago
-
EWEC opens registration for Q1 2025 Clean Energy Certificates auction51 minutes ago
-
UAE leaders congratulate Nepalese President on Democracy Day1 hour ago
-
31st edition of Dubai International Boat Show opens2 hours ago
-
Over 1,700 applications to Dubai’s 'call to prayer' initiative2 hours ago
-
5.7-magnitude earthquake strikes off Indonesia coast2 hours ago
-
Guterres urges Security Council to overcome divisions for peace2 hours ago
-
Dozens of false killer whales stranded on remote Australian beach3 hours ago
-
Japan reports 2.8 trillion yen trade deficit in January4 hours ago