Bahawalpur Adabi Sangat Hosts Memorable Mushaira
Faizan Hashmi Published April 21, 2024 | 05:10 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2024) Under the auspices of Bahawalpur Adabi Sangat, a mushaira was organized at Bahawalpur Arts Council here on Sunday.
The ceremony was presided over by renowned intellectual and writer, Prof Dr Nawaz Kawash while renowned poet, Imran Azfar was the special guest of the program.
The event was attended by renowned intellectuals, poets and writers including Khawaja Imtiaz Ahmad, Khalid Saeed, Rana Waris Ali Khan, Sultan Mahmood Shaheen, Makhdoom Ghazannfar Hashmi, Inamul Haque Rashid, Ifikhar Ali, Khurram Pirzada, Mohsin Dost, Raja Shafqat and others.
During the event, the Chairman of Bahawalpur Adabi Sangat, Imran Ali Awan emphasized the importance of promoting literary activities in Bahawalpur through poetry programs and expressed his commitment to continue these efforts.
