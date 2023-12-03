Bahawalpur Arts Council’s committee meets

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2023) A meeting of the Committee of the board of Management of Bahawalpur Arts Council was held here at the arts council premises.

Renowned intellectual, writer, poet, and academic, Prof. Dr.

Muhammad Aslam Adeeb, presided over the meeting, which was also attended by the Additional Commissioner (Coordination), Jam Aftab Ahmad, Director, Bahawalpur Arts Council, Sajjad Hussain, Director, Directorate of Public Relations, Dr. Nasir Hameed, and the members, including Dr. Nasir, Dr. Nawaz Kawash, Dr. Muzammal Bhatti, Agha Sadaf Mehdi, and Ghulam Hussain.

The meeting mulled over suggestions and recommendations to promote local culture. It also reviewed the efforts being made for the welfare of artists, writers, and poets.

Earlier, Director, Bahawalpur Arts Council, Sajjad Hussain, briefed the meeting about work on an under-construction new building for Bahawalpur Arts Council.