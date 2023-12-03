Open Menu

Bahawalpur Arts Council’s Committee Meets

Umer Jamshaid Published December 03, 2023 | 11:30 AM

Bahawalpur Arts Council’s committee meets

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2023) A meeting of the Committee of the board of Management of Bahawalpur Arts Council was held here at the arts council premises.

Renowned intellectual, writer, poet, and academic, Prof. Dr.

Muhammad Aslam Adeeb, presided over the meeting, which was also attended by the Additional Commissioner (Coordination), Jam Aftab Ahmad, Director, Bahawalpur Arts Council, Sajjad Hussain, Director, Directorate of Public Relations, Dr. Nasir Hameed, and the members, including Dr. Nasir, Dr. Nawaz Kawash, Dr. Muzammal Bhatti, Agha Sadaf Mehdi, and Ghulam Hussain.

The meeting mulled over suggestions and recommendations to promote local culture. It also reviewed the efforts being made for the welfare of artists, writers, and poets.

Earlier, Director, Bahawalpur Arts Council, Sajjad Hussain, briefed the meeting about work on an under-construction new building for Bahawalpur Arts Council.

Related Topics

Bahawalpur Nasir

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 December 2023

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 December 2023

3 hours ago
 Philippines warns of 'destructive tsunami' after m ..

Philippines warns of 'destructive tsunami' after magnitude 7.6 quake

12 hours ago
 Awareness seminar on autism held

Awareness seminar on autism held

12 hours ago
 General Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), Chief of Army Sta ..

General Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), Chief of Army Staff (COAS) visited troops at Kh ..

12 hours ago
 CM GB condemns Diamer bus attack, vows to crush te ..

CM GB condemns Diamer bus attack, vows to crush terrorists

12 hours ago
Pakistan showcases visionary environmental initiat ..

Pakistan showcases visionary environmental initiatives of Living Indus Initiativ ..

12 hours ago
 14th KUST's convocation held

14th KUST's convocation held

13 hours ago
 Magnitude 7.6 quake hits southern Philippines: USG ..

Magnitude 7.6 quake hits southern Philippines: USGS

13 hours ago
 Salman Butt removed as PCB consultant a day after ..

Salman Butt removed as PCB consultant a day after appointment

13 hours ago
 Int'l Day of Persons with Disabilities to celebrat ..

Int'l Day of Persons with Disabilities to celebrate on Dec 3

13 hours ago
 Planning Ministry takes lead on data governance fr ..

Planning Ministry takes lead on data governance framework for climate response

13 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous