Open Menu

Board Of Management For Bahawalpur Arts Council Formed

Muhammad Irfan Published November 29, 2023 | 11:00 AM

Board of Management for Bahawalpur Arts Council formed

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2023) On the recommendations of Executive Committee of Punjab Council of Arts, the board of Management of Bahawalpur Arts Council has been constituted.

According to a press release issued here, The Council was constituted in the light of recommendations of Executive Committee of Punjab Council of Arts.

The press release further said that renowned poet, writer and intellectual, Aslam Adeeb had been appointed for the office of President of Board of Management of Bahawalpur Arts Council.

The members of the newly formed Board of Management included Agha Sadaf Mehdi, Dr Nasir, Aijaz Tawakkal Khan, Dr Nawaz Kawash, Ghulam Hussain and Muzammal Bhatti.

Related Topics

Punjab Bahawalpur Nasir

Recent Stories

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar's visi ..

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar's visit to the United Arab Emirates ..

4 minutes ago
 Meeting of the Caretaker Prime Minister of Pakista ..

Meeting of the Caretaker Prime Minister of Pakistan with the President of the UA ..

7 minutes ago
 Caretaker Prime Minister visits Sheikh Zayed Grand ..

Caretaker Prime Minister visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi

12 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 November 2023

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 November 2023

2 hours ago
 Minister to boost trade Kuwait Investment Authorit ..

Minister to boost trade Kuwait Investment Authority

11 hours ago
One killed, five injured in different incidents

One killed, five injured in different incidents

11 hours ago
 TMA Kohat removes encroachments from Old Jail Road

TMA Kohat removes encroachments from Old Jail Road

11 hours ago
 Commissioner for expediting uplift work of Shrines

Commissioner for expediting uplift work of Shrines

11 hours ago
 Romania Embassy celebrates 105th National Day

Romania Embassy celebrates 105th National Day

11 hours ago
 Plights of Gaza women, children highlighted

Plights of Gaza women, children highlighted

11 hours ago
 MCCI, PITB agree to set up software technology par ..

MCCI, PITB agree to set up software technology park in Multan

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous