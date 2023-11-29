Board of Management for Bahawalpur Arts Council formed

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2023) On the recommendations of Executive Committee of Punjab Council of Arts, the board of Management of Bahawalpur Arts Council has been constituted.

According to a press release issued here, The Council was constituted in the light of recommendations of Executive Committee of Punjab Council of Arts.

The press release further said that renowned poet, writer and intellectual, Aslam Adeeb had been appointed for the office of President of Board of Management of Bahawalpur Arts Council.

The members of the newly formed Board of Management included Agha Sadaf Mehdi, Dr Nasir, Aijaz Tawakkal Khan, Dr Nawaz Kawash, Ghulam Hussain and Muzammal Bhatti.