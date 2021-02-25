China steel futures close higher

(@FahadShabbir)

SHANGHAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2021 ) :Steel futures closed higher Thursday in daytime trading on the Shanghai Futures Exchange.The most active construction steel rebar contract for May 2021 delivery was up 115 Yuan (about 17.82 U.S. Dollars) to close at 4,686 yuan a tonne.

The most active May 2021 contract for hot rolled coils, mainly used in cars and appliances, was up 115 yuan to close at 4,908 yuan a tonne.