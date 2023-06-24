BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2023 ) :The Chinese Olympic Committee (COC), to celebrate International Olympic Day ,organized a series of sports activities across China on Friday during the Dragon Boat Festival holiday. The activities including table tennis, badminton, and running, took place in 11 different locations.

The Dragon Boat Festival, also known as Duanwu Festival, traditionally falls on the fifth day of the fifth month in the Chinese lunar Calendar. This year, it fell on Thursday and is observed to commemorate the poet Qu Yuan, who was a minister of the State of Chu during the Warring States Period (475 BC-221 BC).

The dragon boat competition, a traditional part of the festival, has gained popularity not only in China but also overseas, bringing excitement to a wide range of people. This year, the enthusiasm continued on Olympic Day, inspiring the public to enjoy sports during the holiday.

Liu Guoyong, vice president of COC, pledged to "follow the Olympic core values of excellence, respect, and friendship to develop China into a healthier country and a sporting powerhouse," before the running event in Beijing.

As night fell, the Olympic venues, including the National Stadium, the National Aquatics Center, the National Speed Skating Oval, and the Big Air Shougang, were illuminated to adorn the skyline of Beijing, the world's only dual Olympic city.

In the co-host city of the Beijing Winter Olympics, Zhangjiakou in Hebei Province, over 500 enthusiasts participated in a running event at the National Biathlon Center.

One local participant, Tang Lin, remarked that "it is meaningful to join the event at the Olympic venue together with my family." Meanwhile, in Chengdu, the capital of Sichuan Province, the sporting atmosphere intensified as the 31st FISU World University Games was approaching. More than 100 families engaged in parent-child interactive sports activities in Chengdu's Wenjiang District and created joyful moments on Olympic Day.

To mark the three-month countdown to the opening of the Hangzhou Asian Games, more than 400 people of different ages participated in a roller skating marathon held at Jinsha Lake Park in Hangzhou's Qiantang District, enjoying the beautiful scenery along the route.

At the Jilin Beishan Four Season Skiing Park in Jilin City, enthusiasts were still drawn to snow sports in the summer. In addition to cross-country skiing and biathlon, people also tried their hands at balloon volleyball on the snow, creating memorable experiences.

"The athletes really enjoyed the game and showed great competitiveness. The sporting spirit can also benefit their work and help them lead a healthy life in the long run," said Zhang Yingxian, coach of a balloon volleyball club in Jilin City.

Furthermore, walking activities for fitness were organized in several cities nationwide, and traditional elements such as Chinese martial arts and drums played a significant role in celebrating Olympic Day.

Liu emphasized that "carrying forward the Olympic spirit and promoting public fitness are shared goals for the future."