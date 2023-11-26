Sweetness of Saraiki music cuts above rest

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2023) Known for its rich heritage, Saraiki music is an integral part of Pakistani culture, originating from the Saraiki-speaking regions of Punjab, including Multan, Bahawalpur, and Dera Ghazi Khan. The music embodies a blend of traditional and contemporary elements, reflecting the essence of the region's cultural diversity and history.

The music incorporates a wide range of instruments: dhol, flute,algoza, dholuk etc. accompanied by rhythmic beats and melodic tunes. It encompasses various genres such as Kafi, dohray etc. Each genre carries its own distinct rhythm, lyrical themes, and instrumental accompaniments, reflecting diverse emotions and experiences of the people.

The lyrics of Saraiki music often revolve around the themes of love, nature, rural life, and societal issues, resonating with daily lives and emotions of the people in the region. The poetic and soulful nature of the lyrics forms a strong connection with the audience, evoking a sense of nostalgia and cultural pride.

Saraiki music upholds significant cultural importance as it serves as means of storytelling, preserving folklore, traditions, and historical narratives within the community. Its appeal extends beyond the Saraiki-speaking population, attracting music enthusiasts from across Pakistan and even internationally. The authenticity and raw emotion embedded in the music captivate audiences, transcending language barriers and touching the soul of listeners.

While deeply rooted in tradition, Saraiki music has also adapted to contemporary styles, integrating modern elements to appeal to younger generations. Artists continue to innovate, collaborating with different music genres, infusing electronic beats or fusing it with popular music, expanding its reach and preserving its relevance in today’s dynamic music industry.

Despite its popularity, Saraiki music faces challenges in terms of commercialization, preserving authenticity, and receiving recognition at a national level. Efforts by musicians, cultural organizations, and enthusiasts to document, promote, and safeguard this musical heritage are vital in ensuring its continuation for future generations.

Living Legend Surriya Multanikr said that mysticism was integral part of Saraiki music which has feeling of tenderness, pathos, respect and sanctity in it.

"Kafi" is a very popular form of Saraiki music with spiritual elements and a large number of music lover like this genre a lot, she maintained.

Besides pride of performance, Surriya Multanikr, Pathanay Khan, Attaullah Esakhelvi, Mansoor Malangi, Rahat Multanikr, Jamil Purwana, Naseer Mastana, Allah Ditta Loneywala, Haseena Mumtaz, Badro Multani, Shafa Ullah Rokhri, Sobia Malik, Naddem Abbas, Kausar Japani, Ahmed Nawaz Cheena, Afshan Zebi, Arif Khan Babar, Zeeshan Rokhri, Anmol Sayal are some of the notable Saraiki artistes while some Punjabi singers also shot to fame by singing Saraiki songs including Malik Asharf Alias Malkoo tops all.

Seasoned singers Abida Perveen, Humera Channa, Hadiqa Kiyani, Sanam Marvi, Barber Niazi, also sang Saraiki songs which are very popular among the public.

Acclaimed artist, Rahat Multanikr, believes that the music has its own specific recognition and raags including tilung, jhok and behrvi etc.

It has elements of melancholy and gloom; she said and added that wherever Saraiki is spoken or understood in the world, its music is popular due to it’s in depth appeal. Saraiki folk music keeps its own colours and its songs have been copied in different languages.

"Chan kithaan guzari hi raat vey, khari daendi haan saneyhra inhaan lokaan koon, Hik phul motiya da Mar k jaga sohnien, Kaadun valso sohnra sawanal, Meda ishaq ve toon, meda payar ve toon, Chitrey banur tey beh k Dil loutvae hum ve, Veh jo payar kito hi vich rohi hi, wah wo sajun teray waday, Bismillah karain and chita chola seway durzi" are a few of popular numbers of Saraiki.

Folk singer, Arif Khan Babar informed that he had performed in many countries in Saraiki language wherein it is spoken or understood and received an overwhelming response from the audience due to its sweetness. He stated that though he sings in urdu and Punjabi too, but Saraiki tops all in functions.

In all, the impact of Saraiki music on Pakistani culture and its place in the global music landscape is very impressive and captivating.

APP/mjk/taj (APP Feature Service)