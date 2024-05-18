Women empowerment vital in bringing about positive social change

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2024) Amidst the challenges of conservative traditions and limited opportunities, the women of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are resilient to prove their mettle in almost every field of life by breaking barriers and carving out spaces of influence in their respective communities.

Through their determination and unwavering spirit, these rural women of the province are not just challenging the status quo; they are rewriting the stories of empowerment, paving the way for a brighter and more inclusive future for all.

Fatima, a determined woman in her early thirties, residing in a small village of Swat nestled within the picturesque landscape of the province. Her story epitomizes the transformative journey of empowerment that many women in rural areas are undertaking.

Despite societal pressure and gender norms that dictate a woman's role solely within the confines of her home, Fatima dared to dream differently. Her journey began with education, a cornerstone of empowerment for women across the globe.

In a region where access to education is often limited, however, Fatima's pursuit of knowledge was nothing short of revolutionary. With unwavering support from her family, she defied conventions and enrolled in a local school, determined to break the cycle of illiteracy that had plagued her community for generations.

As Fatima delved into the world of learning, she discovered her passion for entrepreneurship. Armed with newfound skills and knowledge, she embarked on a mission to uplift her fellow women by providing them with economic opportunities. Together with a group of like-minded women, she founded a cooperative aimed at producing and selling traditional handicrafts.

Through their collective efforts, Fatima and her companions transformed their humble dwellings into bustling hubs of creativity and commerce. From intricately embroidered textiles to handcrafted pottery, their products captivated local markets, earning them recognition for their craftsmanship and ingenuity.

With each step forward, Fatima and her peers shattered stereotypes and defied expectations. Their voices reverberated in village councils and public forums, advocating for gender equality, access to healthcare, and protection against domestic violence.

Fatima's story is but one thread of women's empowerment unfolding across the rural KP. From Swat to Dir, women are reclaiming their rightful place as architects of their own destinies. They are challenging conventions, reshaping norms, and amplifying their voices.

Similarly, another inspiring example is Saima, a young woman from a remote village in Swat, who defied her family's opposition to pursue higher education and become a teacher. She now runs a school for girls in her village, providing them with a safe place to learn and grow.

Saima's school has a total of 250 students, with 120 girls and 130 boys. The school has classes from Grade 1 to Grade 10, with an average of 25 students per class.

Naila Kiran of DI Khan said that government should initiate skill-based education and create employment opportunities for women. She said that women had best quality of skills like embroidery, handicraft and pottery but due to lack of government interest the skills go wasted.

Mashal Azam Yousafzai Advisor to Chief Minister on Social Welfare and Women Empowerment told APP that Women of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa possess a diverse array of skills that contribute significantly to the region's development and progress. From traditional handicrafts like embroidery, weaving, and pottery to modern professions such as medicine, education, and entrepreneurship, women in KP excel in various fields.

Their resilience and determination enable them to overcome cultural and societal barriers, empowering them to pursue their passions and contribute to the economy. Their ability to mobilize communities and bring about positive change showcases their innate leadership skills to improve lives of those around them.

