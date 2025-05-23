10-Day Sanitation drive underway in DI Khan by WSSC

Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2025) A 10-day citywide sanitation campaign, initiated by the Water and Sanitation Services Company Dera Ismail Khan (WSSC-DIKhan), is currently in full swing across various neighborhoods of the city. Running from May 19 to May 29, the campaign is being carried out under the directives of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government to improve hygiene, public health, and urban aesthetics.

As part of the initiative, WSSC-DIKhan teams are working to desilt major and minor drains, clean roadside gutters, sweep main roads, and clear garbage from streets and residential areas. These operations are being supervised by WSSC Supervisor Abdul Rehman Khan Sadozai under the leadership of Chief Executive Officer Dr. Mohsin Habib.

Emphasizing the importance of the initiative, Dr. Mohsin stated, “The desilting of major drains and citywide cleaning efforts are crucial steps toward sustainable urban hygiene. Our goal is to create a dignified and sanitary environment for all residents of Dera Ismail Khan.”

“Our team is working around the clock to clear major drains and restore proper flow in key sewage channels. Cleanliness is not just a one-time effort; it's a shared responsibility that requires continued commitment from both service providers and citizens,” he said.

He further added, “WSSC-DIKhan is dedicated to transforming Dera Ismail Khan into a model of urban hygiene. We are deploying all available resources to ensure this campaign delivers lasting results.”

The campaign has received widespread appreciation from residents.

Citizens have welcomed the initiative, praising both the provincial government and WSSC-DIKhan leadership for their proactive approach. “It’s encouraging to see such large-scale cleanliness efforts. We’re grateful to WSSC and the government for prioritizing our city’s well-being,” a local resident shared.

. Muhammad Haroon, a shopkeeper on Circular Road, remarked, “This is the first time we’ve seen such focused and visible efforts to clean not just our streets but the drains that usually overflow during rains. The city is looking cleaner, and we hope this continues.”

Similarly, Samina Bibi, a school teacher from Eidgah area, shared her views: “Cleanliness directly affects health. With drains being cleared and garbage being removed, we feel safer sending our children to school. We truly thank WSSC and CEO Dr. Mohsin for taking these steps.”

In the Basti Ustrana area, a resident named Rehman Gul praised the responsiveness of WSSC teams: “I made a complaint about a blocked drain, and it was cleared the next day. That kind of service is new for us, and we appreciate it.”

WSSC-DIKhan officials are also calling on the public to play their role by avoiding littering and reporting unattended waste. Awareness messages are being shared to encourage behavioral change and promote long-term cleanliness.

Dr. Mohsin reiterated, “This drive is just the beginning. Sustainable cleanliness depends on continued engagement from both our teams and our citizens. Together, we can build a better, cleaner Dera Ismail Khan.”