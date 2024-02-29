Open Menu

15 Dead, 1,359 Injured In Punjab Road Accidents

Faizan Hashmi Published February 29, 2024 | 05:47 PM

15 dead, 1,359 injured in Punjab road accidents

At least 15 persons were killed and 1,359 others injured in 1,271 road accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2024) At least 15 persons were killed and 1,359 others injured in 1,271 road accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

As many as 604 seriously injured people were shifted to different hospitals, while 755 with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by the rescue medical teams.

The analysis showed that 731 drivers, 44 underage drivers, 185 pedestrians, and 458 passengers were among the victims of road accidents. The statistics show that 249 accidents were reported in Lahore, which affected 275 people, placing the provincial capital at top of the list, followed by Faisalabad with 95 accidents and 97 victims, and at third Multan with 75 accidents and 82 victims.

According to the data, 1,090 motorbikes, 86 auto-rickshaws, 136 motorcars, 26 vans, 14 passenger buses, 34 truck and 98 other types of vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in the road accidents.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Injured Faisalabad Punjab Vehicles Road SITE Top

Recent Stories

PTA escalates crackdown on illegal issuance of SIM ..

PTA escalates crackdown on illegal issuance of SIMs

2 minutes ago
 Shafqat Shah felicitates office bearers of Sukkur ..

Shafqat Shah felicitates office bearers of Sukkur Bar Association

2 minutes ago
 China sees surge in air passenger trips in January

China sees surge in air passenger trips in January

2 minutes ago
 Pakistan People's Party (PPP) South Punjab Preside ..

Pakistan People's Party (PPP) South Punjab President Makhdoom Ahmed Mahmood stre ..

3 minutes ago
 Paris Olympic village ready on time as confidence ..

Paris Olympic village ready on time as confidence grows

10 minutes ago
 Boy kidnapped from Jhang, recovered from Multan

Boy kidnapped from Jhang, recovered from Multan

10 minutes ago
Experts suggest special zones to combat smog

Experts suggest special zones to combat smog

10 minutes ago
 Life-saving drugs donated to Faisalabad Institute ..

Life-saving drugs donated to Faisalabad Institute of Cardiology (FIC)

10 minutes ago
 ADB delegation meets LDA DG

ADB delegation meets LDA DG

15 minutes ago
 Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL), I ..

Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL), ISGS agree to collaborate for S ..

15 minutes ago
 The new TECNO SPARK 20 Pro+ becomes the hottest se ..

The new TECNO SPARK 20 Pro+ becomes the hottest seller of the year!!!!

51 minutes ago
 20th annual sports day held at University of Veter ..

20th annual sports day held at University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVA ..

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan