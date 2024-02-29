15 dead, 1,359 injured in Punjab road accidents

At least 15 persons were killed and 1,359 others injured in 1,271 road accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2024) At least 15 persons were killed and 1,359 others injured in 1,271 road accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

As many as 604 seriously injured people were shifted to different hospitals, while 755 with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by the rescue medical teams.

The analysis showed that 731 drivers, 44 underage drivers, 185 pedestrians, and 458 passengers were among the victims of road accidents. The statistics show that 249 accidents were reported in Lahore, which affected 275 people, placing the provincial capital at top of the list, followed by Faisalabad with 95 accidents and 97 victims, and at third Multan with 75 accidents and 82 victims.

According to the data, 1,090 motorbikes, 86 auto-rickshaws, 136 motorcars, 26 vans, 14 passenger buses, 34 truck and 98 other types of vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in the road accidents.