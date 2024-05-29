5 Dead, 1,271 Injured In Punjab Road Accidents
Faizan Hashmi Published May 29, 2024 | 04:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2024) At least five persons were killed and 1,271 others injured in 1,201 road accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours.
As many as 538 people with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals, while 733 with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by the rescue medical teams.
The data analysis showed those 717 drivers, 53 underage drivers, 157 pedestrians, and 402 passengers were among the victims of road crashes. The statistics show that 274 accidents were reported in Lahore, which affected 301 people, placing the provincial capital at top of the list, followed by Faisalabad with 89 accidents and 102 victims, and at third Multan with 75 accidents and 76 victims.
According to the data, 1091 motorbikes, 68 auto-rickshaws, 131 motorcars, 29 vans, five passenger buses, 24 truck and 132 other types of vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in the road accidents.
Recent Stories
Missing Kashmiri Poet, Journalist Ahmed Farhad found in AJK police custody: IHC ..
Petrol prices expected to decrease from June 1
ECB enhances security for Pakistan cricket team in the UK
UHS bars medical colleges from Imposing fines on students
Janhvi Kapoor refutes marriage rumors with Shikhar Pahariya
At least 28 die in Balochistan's Washuk bus accident
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 May 2024
NAB raids Malik Riaz's Bahria Town Rawalpindi office
‘Govt can boost revenues by 40 billion with optimized Tobacco Taxation’
Nawaz Sharif says they are of May 28, and not of May 9
Nawaz Sharif again elected unopposed as PML-N president
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PESCO warns crackdown against illegal construction under high power transmission lines7 minutes ago
-
Over 800 person benefit at SALU heat stroke camp7 minutes ago
-
Govt cracks down on smuggling, hoarding with zero tolerance policy7 minutes ago
-
35 tandoor shops fined on violating Roti prices7 minutes ago
-
LFK report highlights rising concerns of settler colonialism in IOK16 minutes ago
-
MCCI ex president Mughis A Shiekh dies17 minutes ago
-
CDA chief meets environmental expert to discuss preventing forest fire17 minutes ago
-
Cotton Management Monitoring Committee met17 minutes ago
-
Operation conducted against illegal constructions on Adiala Road27 minutes ago
-
15 arrested, weapons recovered27 minutes ago
-
Ongoing Intermediate exams inspected in DI Khan27 minutes ago
-
Man killed on road27 minutes ago