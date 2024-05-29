5 dead, 1,271 injured in Punjab road accidents

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2024) At least five persons were killed and 1,271 others injured in 1,201 road accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

As many as 538 people with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals, while 733 with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by the rescue medical teams.

The data analysis showed those 717 drivers, 53 underage drivers, 157 pedestrians, and 402 passengers were among the victims of road crashes. The statistics show that 274 accidents were reported in Lahore, which affected 301 people, placing the provincial capital at top of the list, followed by Faisalabad with 89 accidents and 102 victims, and at third Multan with 75 accidents and 76 victims.

According to the data, 1091 motorbikes, 68 auto-rickshaws, 131 motorcars, 29 vans, five passenger buses, 24 truck and 132 other types of vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in the road accidents.