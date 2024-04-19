817 held for selling roti at higher rate in 5 days, meeting told

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2024) A meeting, chaired by Punjab Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman at Civil Secretariat, was informed here on Friday that implementation of reduced price of roti was being ensured across Punjab on the orders of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz.

The meeting was told that 817 people had been arrested over violation of the orders, 347 cases registered and Rs. 11.7 million fine imposed collectively during the last five days. A report regarding the actions was presented during the meeting.

The administrative secretaries of industries and food departments, Chairman PITB and officers concerned attended the meeting, while all divisional commissioners and deputy commissioners participated through video-link.

The chief secretary said that reduction in the price of roti was a great initiative of the Punjab government to provide relief to people, adding that implementation at new rates would be ensured in any case. He mentioned that the new price of roti was fixed, keeping in mind the cut in the price of flour and other expenses, adding that there was no justification for selling roti at a higher price now.

He directed that price control magistrates to remain active in the field for monitoring rates.

The secretary industries gave a detailed briefing at the meeting. He said that so far more than 22,000 ‘Tandoors’ had been inspected and 94 of those sealed. In 10 districts including Lahore, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, the price of roti had been fixed at Rs. 16, while its price had been fixed at Rs 15 in 26 districts. He maintained that the price of Roti in Dera Ghazi Khan and Rajanpur had been set at Rs. 13, while it has been fixed at Rs. 12 in Muzaffargarh and Kot Addu.

He said that as per the instructions of Punjab CM, banners showing new price of roti had been displayed at ‘Tandoors’ and in case of overcharging the citizens could lodge complaints on the Qeemat App or complaint cell No. 08000-2345.