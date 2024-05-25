Open Menu

9 Dead,1383 Injured In 1264 Road Accidents In Punjab

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 25, 2024 | 04:50 PM

9 dead,1383 injured in 1264 road accidents in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2024) At least nine persons were killed and 1383 injured in 1264 road accidents in all 37 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours.

Out of these, 573 people with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals, while 810 victims with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by rescue medical teams, thus reducing the burden of hospitals.

Furthermore, the analysis showed those 764 drivers, 63 underage drivers, 156 pedestrians, and 472 passengers were among the victims of the road crashes.

The statistics show that 257 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 270 persons placing the Provincial Capital at top of the list followed by Faisalabad 87 in with 98 victims and at third Multan with 81 accidents and 88 victims.

According to the data 1166 motorbikes, 70 auto-rickshaws, 121 motorcars, 21 vans, 11 passenger buses, 36 truck and 92 other types of auto vehicles and carts were involved in the accidents.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Injured Faisalabad Punjab Vehicles Road SITE All Top

Recent Stories

Committee formed to plan establishment of Dasu-Chi ..

Committee formed to plan establishment of Dasu-Chilas safe city project

51 minutes ago
 T20 World Cup 2024: High ticket prices for Pakista ..

T20 World Cup 2024: High ticket prices for Pakistan-India matches  may disappoi ..

4 hours ago
 PM reaffirms Pakistan's strong commitment to just ..

PM reaffirms Pakistan's strong commitment to just struggle of Palestinian people ..

5 hours ago
 Zainab Jamil survives gun attack in Lahores’ DHA

Zainab Jamil survives gun attack in Lahores’ DHA

5 hours ago
 KP CM Gandapur to attend SIFC meeting today in Isl ..

KP CM Gandapur to attend SIFC meeting today in Islamabad

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 May 2024

7 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 May 2024

8 hours ago
 KP budget announcement: a move to sabotage IMF tal ..

KP budget announcement: a move to sabotage IMF talks: Minister of State for Fina ..

17 hours ago
 IHC orders for live broadcasting of missing person ..

IHC orders for live broadcasting of missing persons' cases

17 hours ago
 Event held at Royal Graveyard Cholistan on Nawab S ..

Event held at Royal Graveyard Cholistan on Nawab Sadiq death anniversary

17 hours ago
 PIA flight carrying 171 students reached Quetta

PIA flight carrying 171 students reached Quetta

17 hours ago
 1st PNSC Inter-Provincial Women Softball Champions ..

1st PNSC Inter-Provincial Women Softball Championship from May 30

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan