9 dead,1383 injured in 1264 road accidents in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2024) At least nine persons were killed and 1383 injured in 1264 road accidents in all 37 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours.

Out of these, 573 people with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals, while 810 victims with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by rescue medical teams, thus reducing the burden of hospitals.

Furthermore, the analysis showed those 764 drivers, 63 underage drivers, 156 pedestrians, and 472 passengers were among the victims of the road crashes.

The statistics show that 257 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 270 persons placing the Provincial Capital at top of the list followed by Faisalabad 87 in with 98 victims and at third Multan with 81 accidents and 88 victims.

According to the data 1166 motorbikes, 70 auto-rickshaws, 121 motorcars, 21 vans, 11 passenger buses, 36 truck and 92 other types of auto vehicles and carts were involved in the accidents.