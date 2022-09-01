Addl IGP seeks report of car showroom attack in three days

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2022 ) :Additional Inspector General of Police (IGP) South Punjab Dr Ehsan Sadiq on Thursday took notice of the incident in which eleven cars were burnt to ashes over minor dispute and sought a report from the district police officer Khanewal within three days.

The Additional Inspector General of Police South Punjab took notice of the incident reported on August 29 in which armed outlaws attacked a car showroom of a local journalist and burnt eleven cards and shot injured the manager of the showroom.

The reason behind the incident was reported in the FIRs in which the complainant, Shakil Saadi resident of Abdul Hakeem said that he was highlighting the business of drug peddling in the area through giving news in the newspaper.

He alleged that the accused Noor Muhammad along with his armed accomplices attacked his car showroom and destroyed eleven cars and shot injured the manager of the showroom Zeeshan.

The district police officer said that a special team has been formed under the supervision of DSP Kabirwala to arrest the criminals. He said that case has already been registered against the accused under terrorism act and added that all possible efforts were being made to arrest the criminals at the earliest.