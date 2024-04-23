Open Menu

ANF Recovers 133 Kg Drugs In Six Operations

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 23, 2024 | 12:20 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2024) Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting six operations across the country managed to recover 133 kg drugs and arrested six accused, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Tuesday.

He informed that 2.4 kg Ice was recovered from two passengers going to Saudi Arabia at Islamabad Airport.

700 grams Ice was recovered from a passenger going to Doha at Peshawar Airport.

In third operation, 87 kg hashish and 33.9 kg opium recovered from Nowshera while 5 kg hashish and 1 kg opium were recovered from the possession of an accused rounded up in Tandujam, Hyderabad.

2.7 kg hashish was recovered from an accused arrested in Sohrab Goth Karachi.

600 grams hashish was recovered from a drug smuggler netted near Turki Toll Plaza Jhelum.

Cases under the Anti-Narcotics Act have been registered against the arrested accused while further investigations are under process.

