Azma Meets CDRS Pakistan-USA Chief, Discusses Welfare Projects

Muhammad Irfan Published April 20, 2024 | 10:04 PM

Provincial Minister for Information & Culture Azma Bukhari met CEO Comprehensive Disaster Response Services (CDRS) Pakistan-USA Todd Shea in which matters pertaining to ongoing welfare projects in Pakistan especially in Punjab- Lahore, House of Blessings for the orphans, Animal Welfare Centres and other affairs were discussed

Todd Shea gave a comprehensive briefing on the ongoing development projects. Head CDRS Lahore Syed Mohsin, Director Fauzia Todd, Muhammad Faizan and others participated in the meeting.

Azma, while expressing her views about CDRS welfare projects in Punjab, remarked that providing services to the grief-stricken humanity is praiseworthy. She added that ensuring the well-being of humanity plays an important role in the progress of a society.

She underlined that according to the vision of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the government aims to lend a helping hand to the downtrodden and destitutes. She acknowledged that opening a welfare centre for the orphan children and destitute women in Lahore city is a laudable step initiated by the CDRS.

She highlighted that the Punjab government despite its limited resources is working immensely for the uplift of the distressed humanity through its welfare projects.

CEO CDRS Todd Shea apprised that so far, the organisation had accomplished more than 750 clean water projects in Pakistan. He added "we are opening centres for the orphan children and destitute women in Lahore and Islamabad after Rawalpindi and Karachi."

