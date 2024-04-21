Bilawal felicitates elected office-bearers of various Sindh Bar Associations

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2024) Chairman Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has extended warm congratulations to the recently elected office-bearers of various bar associations in Sindh, expressing his heartfelt wishes for their success in their new roles.

In a press release issued by the Media Cell Bilawal House, he extended his heartfelt congratulations to newly elected President of the High Court Bar Association Mirpurkhas, Ali Hassan Chandio, and General Secretary Aziz Ahmed Leghari Advocate.

He also extended his felicitations to the newly elected officials of other bar associations, such as Naveed Ahmad Shah, President of the District Bar Association Sukkur, and General Secretary Sunder Khan Advocate; Habibullah Ghori, the newly elected President of District Bar Association Larkana, and General Secretary Kamran Gorar; as well as Ali Raza Chana, President of District Bar Association Shaheed Benazirabad, and General Secretary Naeem Mangi.

Bilawal Bhutto lauded the efforts of the office bearers and workers of the People’s Lawyers Forum (PLF) Sindh chapter, praising their exceptional performance and dedication.

Expressing his optimism, Chairman PPP stated his hope that the newly elected office bearers of the Bar Associations will diligently fulfill their duties in addressing the challenges faced by the legal community.

“I am confident that the lawyers’ community, under the leadership of the newly elected bodies, will actively contribute to the ongoing struggle for constitutionalism, the rule of law, and the consolidation of democracy in Pakistan,” he added.

He assured the legal fraternity nationwide that the PPP remains committed to upholding the supremacy of the constitution, parliament, and democratic stability in the country, steadfastly rejecting any expedience that compromises these principles.