Sumaira FH Published April 13, 2024 | 07:21 PM

CM directs Larkana administration to install 56 walk-through gates ZA Bhutto's mazar

Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Syed Murad Ali Shah while presiding over a meeting of the Mazar Committee, instructed the police and the administration to make adequate arrangements for the security and traffic management of the public gathering that is scheduled to be held on April 14 at Garhi Khuda Bux to observe the death anniversary of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2024) Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Syed Murad Ali Shah while presiding over a meeting of the Mazar Committee, instructed the police and the administration to make adequate arrangements for the security and traffic management of the public gathering that is scheduled to be held on April 14 at Garhi Khuda Bux to observe the death anniversary of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto.

The meeting was held at the CM House and was attended by Sharjeel Memon, Nasir Shah, Mayor Karachi Murtaza Wahab, Chief Secretary Asif Hyder Shah, IG Police Ghulam Nabi Memon, and Chief Metrologist Sarfraz Khan. Minister Home Zia Lanjar, Minister Irrigation Jam Khan Shoro, Commissioner Larkana Mustafa Phul and Khair Mohammad Shaikh of PPP attended the meeting through video link.

The CM directed the administration of Larkana to increase the number of walk-through gates from 40 to 56 at the Mazar, ensuring easy access for the public attending the meeting. He also emphasized the need for appropriate traffic arrangements for the easy flow of people to and from the venue.

The CM was informed that separate entry and exit points have been designated for parking around the Mazar compound.

Furthermore, Mr Shah instructed the District Larkana administration to liaise with HESCO to ensure uninterrupted power supply during the public meeting. Additionally, standby generators must be arranged to ensure backup power. The IG briefed the CM about the security arrangements and traffic management measures in place.

