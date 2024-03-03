CM to approach PM for release of K-IV funds

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2024) Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that the Federal government has released only Rs4 billion for the K-IV project and he plans to approach Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif to address this funding issue.

He said that the fund is less than one-fourth of the allocated Rs16 billion. He said this significant shortfall will lead to further delays in the project.

He said this while talking to media persons just after submitting the nomination papers of PPP Senate Candidates Jam Saifullah Dharejo, Aslam Abro and their covering candidates Waqar Mehdi and Aajiz Dhamraha at the Election Commission of Pakistan, Sindh.

It may be noted that these two senate seats had fallen vacant after the resignation of two PPP Senators Nisar Khuhro and Jam Mehtab Dahar, who returned as members of the provincial assembly of Sindh in the general election held on Feb 8.

The chief minister said that both the PPP candidates would easily be elected as Senators from the provincial assembly. “We need only 108 votes against which we have 114 votes in the assembly, therefore we will get them elected easily for which I am congratulating Asif Ali Zardari,” he said.

In response to a question, the Chief Minister stated that Mayor Murtaza Wahab is working tirelessly to develop Karachi into one of the most advanced cities in the world. As an elected mayor, he has all the necessary powers. The CM expressed that any further reforms to the local bodies law, if required, will be made by the Sindh Assembly.

The CM also expressed regret that amendments to the local bodies law could not be made by a political party as demanded by the MQM.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said that he had talked to the MQM for the election of Speakers and Deputy Speaker of the Sindh Assembly. Presently, MQM leadership is in Islamabad for the Prime Minister’s election and they would be approached for the presidential election, the CM said.

Shah admitted that MQM and Sunni Ittehad Council have stakes in Sindh, therefore they would be consulted for legislation, and other concerned matters. “I want to take all the stakeholders together so that the issues of the province can be resolved with collective wisdom.

He said that maintenance of law & order was the responsibility of the provincial government for which he has given necessary instructions to the police and the Rangers. “We would soon get rid of street criminals and dacoits in the Riverine area", he said.

When asked about his plans, the Chief Minister stated that he is fully committed to implementing the 10-point election manifesto of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto with utmost sincerity.

He further added that the PPP government in Sindh has always worked diligently to serve the people of the province, which is why the people have elected the party to power in Sindh for the fourth consecutive term.

In response to a question, the Chief Minister stated that the newly elected Prime Minister, Shehbaz Sharif, would be taking the oath of his position on Monday. The CM further added that the Primary responsibility of the Prime Minister would be to strengthen the economy.

The people of the country are currently facing an unprecedented rise in prices, and the new federal government would have to take steps to alleviate this issue. According to the CM, this can only be achieved by withdrawing the subsidies being enjoyed by the elite.

Mr Shah stated that he intends to write a letter to the prime minister, requesting for the completion of the K-IV project. He emphasized that the K-IV project is crucial to meet the water requirements of the city. The federal government had allocated Rs16 billion for the project, but only Rs4 billion has been released so far.

He expressed concern that if the remaining funds for the project are not released soon, it will cause further delays.

Murad Ali Shah said that on special occasions such as Ramadan, Eid-ul-Azha and others the traders drop down prices of edible items and clothes but in Pakistan, the price of such items were deliberately increased which was unfortunate.

To a question, the CM said the protest by GDA was beyond his comprehension. The question is how many assembly seats they had contested and the seats they lost are those which they have always been losing traditionally, he said and added when they had no candidates for the majority of the seats when they were protesting.

According to CM, Pir Sahib Pagara had previously announced that the elected MPAs of the Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) would not take the oath. However, they went ahead and submitted their election returns to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and got themselves notified.

Mr. Shah observed that this indicates that the GDA MPAs-elect did not keep their promise to Pir Sahib Pagara.

The CM said that under the 10-point agenda of Chairman Bilawal Bhutto the Sindh government would construct houses for the poor people out of flood-affected areas.

To a question, Murad Ali Shah questioned who had allowed the construction of shops on the stormwater drains and now they were trying to become innocent and owner of the city.