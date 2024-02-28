COAS underscores need for nationwide consensus on curbing intolerance

(@Abdulla99267510)

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 28th, 2024) Army Chief General Syed Asim Munir on Wednesday lauded Lady Police Officer Syeda Shehrbano Naqvi for diffusing a volatile situation and protecting a woman from a violent mob at Ichra Bazaar Lahore.

He was talking to Assistant Superintendent of Police Syeda Shehrbano Naqvi who called on him in Rawalpindi today.

The Army Chief underscored the importance of social harmony and the need for nationwide consensus on curbing intolerance.

He further emphasized upon the rule of law and advised against taking law in one's hands when legal avenues are available for addressing concerns and grievances.

Syed Asim Munir underlined islam's eternal message of kindness and benevolence as the arbitrary actions on the basis of heresy undermine outlook of the society.

Acknowledging the vital role being played by Pakistani women in all walks of life since independence, he said they have distinguished themselves at home and abroad, by virtue of their talent, tenacity and commitment.

The Army Chief said women are an invaluable part of Pakistan's society and their respect is enshrined in our religion as well as our social ethos.